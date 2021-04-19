Den Anker restaurant offers free meals to UCT students affected by fire

Belgian restaurant Den Anker has used the power of social media to reach out to University of Cape Town residence students in need of food amid raging fires that destroyed parts of the university on Sunday. In a Twitter post, the restaurant wrote they would be serving the students for a week but they needed to bring their residence card as proof. “Any UCT res students who have been directly affected by the fire are welcome to come over to Den Anker this evening. “We will serve you a plate of food, you will need to provide us with proof of your res card. #DenAnker #NewlandsFire #UCTStudents #Fire #CapeTownFire,” they wrote. “We’re extending the UCT dinners for the week. We will provide a different meal each night. Tonight is spaghetti bolognese. #DenAnker #NewlandsFire #CapeTownFires #UCTStudents #Fire #CapeTownFire,” they added.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that they were alerted to the vegetation fire above Philip Kgosana Drive at about 8.45am yesterday.

The fire moved up towards Rhodes Memorial and then towards UCT’s upper campus. It was also confirmed that the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant had burnt down, Table Mountain National Park fire manager Philip Prins said on Sunday.

Part of the UCT library, residences, and upper campus buildings were also damaged by the fire.

Twitter users expressed their gratitude to the restaurant.

@Steve38355404 wrote: “You guys are magnificent. I am not directly affected by this devastatio, (but am) so saddened by it all. This is true ubuntu. We know no colour. We are one.”

@lusciousCT wrote: “You are amazing! Throughout the pandemic, and now, still, you epitomise the heart of human kindness. Thank you.”

@bjornsalsone wrote: “Your kindness will be returned! This is the kind of restaurant I will always support. Thank you.”

Fast-food chain Burger King also offered free meals to the affected students.

“Our hearts go out to all the UCT res students affected by the fire and appreciate the firefighters combating the blaze. We welcome you all, for a Free Whopper meal at BK Cavendish, as a token of support,” it said on its official Twitter page.