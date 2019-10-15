Unframed founder Yann Rey with Nosipho Spelman and Brendon Nyamungunda in their new Woodstock store. Unframed Ice Cream won the title of Best Ice Cream Parlours in the World for 2019 by Big 7 Travel. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Earlier this month Big 7 Travel named Unframed the best ice cream parlour in the world. A visit to their new parlour in Woodstock in Cape Town reveals why. 

Much attention has been paid to the look and feel of the store, from the "Lick Me Spoon Me" welcome mat to the ceiling installation. 

The store is as fresh as the artisanal ice cream and sorbet, which is produced on site from scratch, in small batches.

Picture: Riana Howa

Flavours include white chocolate and lemon with virgin olive oil, Muscovado, caramelized banana, passion fruit and a honeycomb flavour.

Their sea salt chocolate also has a vegan version, with no difference in taste. 

In fact, vegans are well catered for at Unframed: from a turmeric latte with hints of cinnamon, ginger and black pepper to matcha tea, raspberry coconut and even vegan vanilla, for those with classic tastes.

Founder Yann Rey says while he is enjoying the attention and validation that comes with the title of best ice cream parlour in the world, there's a flipside as it sets the expectations even higher for the ice cream makers and the customers.

There are three Unframed Ice Cream parlours in Cape Town at the Woodstock Quarter (187 Sir Lowry Road), V&A Waterfront at the Food Market and in Gardens at 45C Kloof Street.

Prices range from R38 a scoop, R88 for a tasting flight and R99-R109 for a pint.

Our verdict: From the simple to the adventurous, Unframed's ice cream flavours are subtle, refreshingly different ... and delicious.

