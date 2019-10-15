Unframed founder Yann Rey with Nosipho Spelman and Brendon Nyamungunda in their new Woodstock store. Unframed Ice Cream won the title of Best Ice Cream Parlours in the World for 2019 by Big 7 Travel. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Earlier this month Big 7 Travel named Unframed the best ice cream parlour in the world. A visit to their new parlour in Woodstock in Cape Town reveals why. Much attention has been paid to the look and feel of the store, from the "Lick Me Spoon Me" welcome mat to the ceiling installation.

The store is as fresh as the artisanal ice cream and sorbet, which is produced on site from scratch, in small batches.

Picture: Riana Howa

Flavours include white chocolate and lemon with virgin olive oil, Muscovado, caramelized banana, passion fruit and a honeycomb flavour.

Their sea salt chocolate also has a vegan version, with no difference in taste.

In fact, vegans are well catered for at Unframed: from a turmeric latte with hints of cinnamon, ginger and black pepper to matcha tea, raspberry coconut and even vegan vanilla, for those with classic tastes.