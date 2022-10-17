Double down on wine and casino night on Sea Point’s strip

Feines Fine Food Deli is a cute, cosy spot located on the strip of Sea Point. Although the menu changes daily, guests can expect exquisite handcrafted meals ranging from gourmet traditional German hot dogs to a fresh harvest table, which I’m told is a fan favourite.

There’s something deliciously evil about going into a shop for a specific thing only to leave with more than what you anticipated. Whether you’re having a catch-up with friends, or you want sundowners on the strip you don’t have to look too far. The food in the deli is inspired by German heritage. The deli serves traditional sausages such as Knackwurst to vegan quiches. It's not uncommon for people to think we don't have food, we have a fantastic breakfast menu that's available all day long with a lunch menu that's not set in stone, Lynton Combrink,, general manager at Feines Fine Food Deli told IOL Lifestyle.

Feines comes from a line of established families, Hartlief and Raith’s families. Launched its first Hartlief butchery in Windhoek in 1946. Over the years it has become Africa’s leading supplier of quality German meats. Although the fine food part has been an intrinsic part of her, the owner of Feines Fine Food Gabi Raiths, has a different vision of legacy building. Raith has taken a concept she grew up with and modernised it to create a unique vibe for a niche clientele. The concept draws customers in to get a quick bite, but they end up buying gifts from the collective, which is a charming sector located in the store with a variety of stuff from small businesses such as clay textile mugs and handbags.

“I come from a family of foods and meats. For me I needed to tap into what I already know but give it a different kind of flair, with quality meat but with a different set-up; gin tastings, wines. It’s a unique concept I am proud of,” she said. Owner of Feines Fine Food Deli in Sea Point. Gabi Raith. Picture supplied Feines Fine Food and Deli recently hosted Wine and Casino night, which is usually held once a month. If you know your wines or are a secret wine enthusiast, make sure to check it out. The vegan-friendly Harvest table is the star of the lunchtime menus. A harvest table is a daily preparation of fresh organic foods that have a cosy comfort to them, which is the main point of attraction for local clients.

