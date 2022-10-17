Double down on wine and casino night on Sea Point’s strip

Feines Fine Food Deli is a cute, cosy spot located on the strip of Sea Point.
Although the menu changes daily, guests can expect exquisite handcrafted meals ranging from gourmet traditional German hot dogs to a fresh harvest table, which I’m told is a fan favourite.
There’s something deliciously evil about going into a shop for a specific thing only to leave with more than what you anticipated. Whether you’re having a catch-up with friends, or you want sundowners on the strip you don’t have to look too far.
The food in the deli is inspired by German heritage. The deli serves traditional sausages such as Knackwurst to vegan quiches.
It's not uncommon for people to think we don't have food, we have a fantastic breakfast menu that's available all day long with a lunch menu that's not set in stone, Lynton Combrink,, general manager at Feines Fine Food Deli told IOL Lifestyle.
Feines comes from a line of established families, Hartlief and Raith’s families. Launched its first Hartlief butchery in Windhoek in 1946.
Over the years it has become Africa’s leading supplier of quality German meats. Although the fine food part has been an intrinsic part of her, the owner of Feines Fine Food Gabi Raiths, has a different vision of legacy building.
Raith has taken a concept she grew up with and modernised it to create a unique vibe for a niche clientele. The concept draws customers in to get a quick bite, but they end up buying gifts from the collective, which is a charming sector located in the store with a variety of stuff from small businesses such as clay textile mugs and handbags.
“I come from a family of foods and meats. For me I needed to tap into what I already know but give it a different kind of flair, with quality meat but with a different set-up; gin tastings, wines. It’s a unique concept I am proud of,” she said.
Feines Fine Food and Deli recently hosted Wine and Casino night, which is usually held once a month. If you know your wines or are a secret wine enthusiast, make sure to check it out.
The vegan-friendly Harvest table is the star of the lunchtime menus. A harvest table is a daily preparation of fresh organic foods that have a cosy comfort to them, which is the main point of attraction for local clients.
“We have a guy who lives across the building who constantly checks the harvest table with his binoculars to see what we have on the table,” Raith said.
It’s giving the farm to table, with a menu that offers change all the time with handcrafted delicacies and fresh organic foods to satisfy your cravings while taking care of your health.
Feines is a unique concept. Formerly a dark, dingy pub, Feines Fine Food Deli has transformed into a light, airy space. Interesting fact: if you do not finish your bottle of wine, you can choose to take it home with you, and wines are sold at retail prices as opposed to restaurants, where the mark-up is triple the price.