Cape Town - While Easter is synonymous with indulging in delightful treats, this year, the Lanzerac Hotel & Spa has taken this to a whole new level by curating an array of extravagant culinary experiences to celebrate the holiday in style. The festival of feasting begins on Saturday, April 20 with an Easter-themed afternoon tea served in the Manor Kitchen between 2pm and 5pm.

For R295 per person, guests can satisfy their sweet tooth with treats like buttermilk scones with clotted cream and strawberries; orange chocolate Turkish delight, and marshmallow-stuffed Easter eggs with poppy seed and lemon doughnuts, or devour savoury snacks such as potato blinis with pickled fish, sweet onion, whipped egg and dill; mini hot cross buns served with gruyere cheese, shaved Parma ham and figs; or a selection of classical finger sandwiches, amongst others.

Executive chef, Stephen Fraser, will be presenting his popular Sunday lunch on April 21 in the Manor Kitchen, featuring exceptional sharing dishes and platters for the whole family to enjoy.

For starters, guests can enjoy asparagus and parmesan tart served with a soft poached egg, mustard béarnaise, carrot salad and edible flowers. The soup course will comprise a smoked snoek and cauliflower chowder, featuring pickled hake, red onion crisps, hazelnut and grapefruit cream. With a roast being almost mandatory on any Sunday lunch menu, Chef Stephen won’t disappoint with slow roast beef, grilled lamb cutlets, BBQ skaapsteretjies (sheep tails) and chicken pieces cooked in an apricot whisky jam. The meat will be accompanied by a mélange of seasonal sides inspired by Lanzerac’s local producer. For dessert, there will be a medley of Easter Sweets to choose from with options including lemon meringue tartlets, rainbow macaroons and dark chocolate, candy egg shell brownies.

Seating is at 12pm and the entire experience will cost R545 per person, half price for children aged 8 - 12, children under 7 years is complimentary.

For more casual dining, there’s the Taphuis which serves gourmet pub-style dishes or the Deli with its freshly-baked hot cross buns and other Easter treats that will be tempting visitors to take them home.

Bookings and pre-payment is essential. To do so, email [email protected] or call 021 887 1132.