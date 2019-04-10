Easter Sunday lunch at The Table Bay’s Camissa Brasserie promises a mouthwatering meander of West Coast styled dishes. Pic: Supplied

Easter is about family, togetherness, food and chocolate treats. Inspired by tradition and Easter Sunday lunch at The Table Bay’s Camissa Brasserie promises a mouthwatering meander of West Coast styled dishes and Easter-themed fare, all with a discerning Table Bay twist. The Harvest Table will be adorned with a choice of beautifully prepared salads and homemade bread.

The salad selection includes Cape-inspired pickled fish; green bean salad; Soy cracked egg salad, and an array of baby leaves – all seasonal and sourced from local suppliers in line with The Table Bay’s “farm to fork” approach. The soup of the day is Creamy corn, made lovingly from scratch.

For mains, the culinary team presents Angry Easter Duck with tenderstem broccoli and flaked almonds; Stuffed chicken with honey glazed carrots; Garlic and herb lamb chops with crisp roast potatoes; an indulgent creamy seafood pasta and egg fried rice.

The meal is neatly rounded off with Easter-styled desserts like hot cross buns, chocolate brownies, speckled eggs and Pastry Chef, Lee-Andra Govender’s Chocolate Cherry Delight.

The Chocolate Cherry Delight is a decadent compilation of Amerena cherries, dark chocolate and fresh cream moulded into a pleasing apple-shaped package. This special dessert will also be available throughout April on The Table Bay’s High Tea Buffet.

Cherry Chocolate is one of the sweet delights at The Table Bay Hotel. Pic: Supplied

Another highlight on the High Tea Menu is the Guava and Vanilla dessert, a delectable combination of sweet pastry, jaconde sponge, vanilla mousse, guava Szechuan pepper mousse and poached guava.

Chocolate lovers will find sanctuary tucking into what Govender calls “The Cherry”. There is also something for coffee enthusiasts, the Espresso Blonde Brownie, and for those who enjoy the age-old favourite of Lemon Meringue. The high tea is a feast for the senses, with a colourful array of macarons and homemade bon-bons.

Easter Sunday lunch on 21 April 2019 will be served at the Camissa Brasserie.

Booking is essential on [email protected] or 021 406 5988.

The cost per person is R350.

High Tea is served in the hotel’s lofty lounge from Monday to Sunday.

To accommodate demand, two sittings are staged; the first is 14h00 to 15h30 and the second at 16h00 to 17h30.

The price for the full high tea experience is R320 per person.

The Sinful Delight option is priced at R200, offering guests the choice of sweets and cakes from the dessert buffet only.

Booking is essential on [email protected]

