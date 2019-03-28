Ed Sheeran performing at Cape Town stadium. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Everyone knows a visit to Cape Town is not complete if you haven’t been to at least one wine farm and a world-class restaurant, and international hitmaker Ed Sheeran is no exception.



"The Shape of You" hitmaker is currently in the city and will wrap up the second part of the South African leg of his world tour at Cape Town stadium tonight.





Sheeran has made the most of his time in the country and has been spotted at sports events, local restaurants and even wine farms.





On Tuesday afternoon the red-haired singer spent the afternoon at Groot Constantia. He also purchased two cases of wine.





Sheeran clearly enjoyed their wine that he had to have 24 bottles of the stuff, but what's not to love about our local wines.





The staff at Groot Constantia described Sheeran as a "very nice guy", who was "open to people taking a selfie with him" and even offered to take the picture himself.





Later the same day, Sheeran was spotted at the Test Kitchen where he shared a table with an elderly couple .





Michelene Dyers who was at the restaurant with her friend, Lezahn Jansen had "slightly awkward" encounter with the star as they were leaving the unisex restroom.





"My friend and I were in the bathroom and he came out of the cubicle just we were leaving, we said hi and asked if we could take a selfie. He took the phone and took the picture himself. It very quick and a little awkward because he just came out of the bathroom," Dyers laughs.





Bathroom selfie: Michelene Dyers and her friend, Lezahn Jansen bumped into Ed Sheeran at the Test Kitchen Restaurant. Picture: Michelene Dyers

Sheeran is set to do his final SA performance at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.



















