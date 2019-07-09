Cape Town Hotel School Restaurant presents its first instalment of Food and Wine Experience on the 2nd August. Pic: Supplied

Dine with purpose and passion at The Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s Cape Town Hotel School Restaurant by joining their passionate and talented young chefs as they present their first installment of Food and Wine Experience for 2019. Featuring Peter Falke Wines “a home of carefully cultivated vineyards”, there is no other location like this on the Atlantic seaboard.

Neighboring the Radisson Blu hotel, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town Harbour and overlooking the famous Robben Island you can wine and dine with purpose and passion while watching the perfect sunset.

Come and experience food and wine pairing prepared with passion and love, perfectly matched by a signature range of award winning wines by a viticulturist, and award-winning wine maker- Werner Schrenk.

Inspired by passion and purpose, the Cape Town Hotel School Restaurant’s young talented chefs and winemaker Werner Schrenk will blow your taste buds and palates with a 4- course menu complemented by Peter Falke’s Signature range.

With its contemporary mirrored label, Peter Falke’s Signature range.attracts the discerning wine connoisseur, embodying relaxed, stylish sociability, with a light multi-faceted character that plays on the senses.

The evening will start at 18h00 on the terrace, where guests can enjoy a welcome drink while listening to live entertainment overlooking the ocean before starting the ultimate dining experience.

For only R380 per person, this is definitely an event our Cape Town foodies and wine connoisseurs do not want to miss.

Pre-bookings are essential as seating is limited.

Contact the Cape Town Hotel School at 021 440 5757 / [email protected]