Enjoy a taste Cape Town at Camissa Brasserie.

Taking its name from the Khoisan word for Cape Town – The Place of Sweet Waters – Camissa Brasserie at The Table Bay offers a contemporary and relaxed style of dining.



Eating at Camissa is a sensory experience overlooking the busy working harbour, while quietly tucked away from the bustle of the V& ;A Waterfront.





Diverse and delicious, the evolving menu encourages the exploration of Western Cape-inspired dishes and homegrown flavours that aren’t readily elsewhere in the world.





Reflecting the fresh lightness and colour of the Western Cape summer, this season’s menu at Camissa is a neat bouquet of accessible dishes featuring seasonal flavours and locally sourced produce, guests will note the uncluttered.

“Our new menu reflects the trend towards healthier, simpler and low carb eating. Some of our dishes, especially our sustainable fish and seafood, are subject to change from day to day due to availability as well as the chef’s inspiration,” says Executive Chef, Keshan Rambarun .





For starters, there is a choice of ocean-inspired dishes such as seared tuna with tomato salsa, micro greens and Chimichurri dressing, and steamed mussels in beer broth.

For mains there is pine nut crusted line fish; slow roasted tandoori baby chicken with vegetables and coriander chutney; rib eye on the bone with seasonal vegetables amongst others.

For the not-so-carb conscious, there is indulgent Springbok shoulder tortellini as well as beetroot pasta with burnt sage butter.

Meals can be bolstered with enticing side dishes like broccoli with blue cheese and chickpea chips.





In the cast of desserts is a refreshing compilation of coconut Bavaria, yoghurt and lime mousse with fresh berries as well as coconut panacotta with compressed Malibu jellies amongst other innovative puddings.





Close to the CBD, with secure free parking at Cape Town’s Best Address, is also open for lunch from Tuesdays to Fridays. The Harvest Table luncheon, designed to fuel collaboration, is available between 12h00 and 14h30, making it perfect for offsite business and networking lunches.

Guests also have access to complimentary WiFi.





