Foodies share which of their favourite Cape Town eateries they can't wait to open

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

With many restaurants set to reopen for sit-ins on level 3, where are you looking forward to eating at the most? Restaurants finally have permission to open their doors to sit-down visits from patrons. Below, food stylist, writer and photographer Sam Linsell, Food Jams founder and MasterChef SA finalist Jade de Waal; and cookbook publisher, food writer and critic, Tamsin Snyman share some of their top Cape Town eateries and what they're planning to order there on their next visit. Hemelhuijs. Picture: Supplied Jade De Waal Hemelhuijs, Waterkant St.: It’s the imagination and visual delight of the restaurant, the comforting but beautifully presented food, and, of course, the fries. Try their signature Karoo breakfast with golden farm eggs, soft mielie pap with honey, and toasted mosbolletjie bread with home-made apricot jam – and lashings of nostalgia on the side.

Honest Chocolate Café, Wale St: The name, the delicious bonbons, and the banana bunny chow on the menu. And, of course, the neighbouring Gin Bar. A small, hidden artisan gem that takes chocolate to unthinkable levels. Try the St Anna’s lightly salted nachos, accompanied by indulgent chocolate, and finish off with a dash of chili on the side if you crave that fiery kick.

Nude Foods. Picture: Supplied

Nude Foods: The variety of food, perfect for shopping in small and large quantities, minus plastic packaging – they are the future of shopping.

Sam Linsell

Chefs Warehouse & Canteen, Bree St: The best food you will find in the city without a reservation. Always world-class and delicious.

La Tête, Bree St.: I love the simple menu that celebrates the ingredient. Just delicious, honest food presented in an unpretentious way.

La Tete. Picture: Supplied

Clarke’s Bar & Dining Room, Bree St: One of my favourite burger joints – it’s pretty much the only thing I ever order there. I’ll be stopping by. What’s a burger without a side? In this case, go all out and get yourself some four-cheese Mac & Cheese for carb on carb extravaganza

Tasmin Snyman

La Tête, Bree St: A culinary dream of two brothers. The seven-day brined crispy pigs’ tails are ones to try. These tails lie in brine for ten days before being braised in chicken stock and crumbed. Next, they’re deeply fried and served with a delicious confit garlic aioli!

Belly of the Beast, Harrington St: This is the first South African restaurant born from crowdfunding. It consists of a tasting menu that changes by the day, so you go in not knowing what’s for dinner. Pastry-master Anouschka’s ice cream is the thing to try. A beautiful plating that defies the pudding label - topped by hazelnuts, a sago slice rests on deep brown caramel, with a waft of meringue, vanilla pod ice cream, and a drizzle of mint oil, followed by an extra sweet treat to top it all off.



