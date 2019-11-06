Come celebrate the amicable generosity ingrained in Overberg culture. Picture supplied

Gabriëlskloof Estate outside Bot River celebrates the festive season in grand fashion with their dazzling Favourite Things Market from Friday from December 13 until December 15. This stylish annual pop-up affair at the Overberg's wine estate-on-the-hill offers just that: multiple unique, creative and contemporary exhibitors offering all things handmade, homemade, delicious, fresh and beautiful. A tastefully curated Christmastime treat, this market is the spot to be seen at, while stocking up on some rare, must-have finds.

Over 30 stalls featuring an authentic array of high-end, true craft. Picture supplied

Over 30 stalls are already booked for the swanky occasion and include an authentic array of high-end, true craft. Among fabulous favourites will be some chic newcomers. Think lavish leather goods and earthy wreaths; fresh plants and the perfect paella; artisanal bakes and pure honey; ceramics to silk wear.

Fresh oysters and plenty of Gabriëlskloof Madame Lucy Méthode Cap Classique will be on offer. Picture supplied

As with previous years, Friday night is dedicated to reservations for tables at R100pp – an event that celebrates the amicable generosity ingrained in Overberg culture. Tickets go on sale on the Gabriëlskloof website from mid-November.

Setting the perfect tone again this year with authentic French flair will be a live trio with accordion, bass cello and violin. And, life’s little pleasures will be on offer too: fresh oysters and plenty of Gabriëlskloof Madame Lucy Méthode Cap Classique.

Fellow foodies will coax the senses with delicious food. Picture supplied

The Gabriëlskloof Favourite Things Market will be open from: