Gabriëlskloof Estate outside Bot River celebrates the festive season in grand fashion with their dazzling Favourite Things Market from Friday from December 13 until December 15.
This stylish annual pop-up affair at the Overberg's wine estate-on-the-hill offers just that: multiple unique, creative and contemporary exhibitors offering all things handmade, homemade, delicious, fresh and beautiful. A tastefully curated Christmastime treat, this market is the spot to be seen at, while stocking up on some rare, must-have finds.
Over 30 stalls are already booked for the swanky occasion and include an authentic array of high-end, true craft. Among fabulous favourites will be some chic newcomers. Think lavish leather goods and earthy wreaths; fresh plants and the perfect paella; artisanal bakes and pure honey; ceramics to silk wear.
As with previous years, Friday night is dedicated to reservations for tables at R100pp – an event that celebrates the amicable generosity ingrained in Overberg culture. Tickets go on sale on the Gabriëlskloof website from mid-November.
Setting the perfect tone again this year with authentic French flair will be a live trio with accordion, bass cello and violin. And, life’s little pleasures will be on offer too: fresh oysters and plenty of Gabriëlskloof Madame Lucy Méthode Cap Classique.
The Gabriëlskloof Favourite Things Market will be open from:
- Friday, 13 December from 17:00-21:00;
- Saturday, 14 December, 10:00-18:00; and,
- Sunday 15 December, 10:00-15:00.