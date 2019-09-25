Finding the time to cook for one or a family is a problem for nearly everyone in this day and age, and meal delivery services have made life so much easier.

We had a chat with the founders of CHEFS, Jenny Ward and Campbell Stevenson about their concept, how they aim to solve the problem of accessing great food without needing to spend hours sitting down in a top restaurant, and how they are different from another food delivery service.

Ward said CHEFS is an innovative take on gourmet home dining, aiming to solve the problem of accessing great food, without needing to spend hours shopping, preparing or cooking.

She said the CHEFS ready-to-cook offering comprises a package of pre-prepared meal components which require one or two steps to turn them from an assortment of ingredients, into a restaurant-quality meal - in under ten minutes.

Creme Brulee. Supplied

“CHEFS provides an innovative take on fine-dining in Gardens, Cape Town and is tailored to each person’s lifestyle needs. Sometimes you may feel like cooking a restaurant-quality meal at home, sometimes you prefer to just grab something that’s ready to eat, sometimes you need to whip something up when entertaining family, friends or colleagues.

"Whether it’s ready-to-cook or ready-to-eat, for solo consumption or for a larger group, CHEFS tailors menus and meals to cater for various lifestyles and occasions,” said Ward.

CHEFS covers a range of cuisines, from Mediterranean, Indian, Asian and everything in between, with a South African style and flavour. Their menu is driven by seasonal produce and weather.

To make an order, you can visit www.chefscapetown.co.za.

Their meals are available seven days a week for lunch or dinner orders, and people can also collect directly from the CHEFS kitchen at 81 St. John’s Street, Gardens, Cape Town, or make an order through the Uber Eats application.