Ghenwa’s Culinary Club is highly recommended for Lebanese food novices and foodies

Experiencing something for the first time can be eye-opening and exciting, and that was exactly how I felt when trying authentic Lebanese food the first time. The fresh tastes that comes with trying new food, was made all the more enjoyable thanks to the enthusiasm of a Lebanese born-and-bred maître chef, Ghenwa Steingaszner.

At Ghenwa’s Culinary Club - where the emphasis is on healthy eating with an array of fresh herbs, spices and rich ingredients - myself and a number of guests were treated to a memorable time spent learning and feasting on a kaleidoscope of flavours and textures. Located at the picturesque Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West, Chef Ghenwa shared her passion and love for the culinary arts, which was what made the experience one to remember. It cannot be underestimated just how special it is when someone has such a love for what they do that it pours out of them, and you can’t help but come away enamoured.

At Ghenwa’s Culinary Club we were treated to a cooking workshop where the personable chef made a variety of dishes ranging from simpler to more elaborate recipes including four mezzes, a main dish and one dessert. On my particular visit, we were treated to dishes ranging from tabbouleh (seasoned parsley and chopped tomatoes salad), baba ganoush (eggplant purée, also known as aubergine caviar), to lamb sambousek (pastry filled with mince and pine nuts), rooz maa dajaj (chicken with rice), and knafeh (cheese dessert).

Located at the picturesque Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West, Chef Ghenwa shared her passion and love for the culinary arts. After spending time learning about the various cuisines of Lebanon - as well as its historical traditions and geographic roots - part of the charm of Ghenwa's authentic cooking workshop was enjoying and discussing the food with strangers. While tasting the various dishes, Ghenwa shared how instead of relying on the South African way of dishing food on your plate as one serving, it makes for a more enjoyable experience to taste each of the dishes one after the other.

This really allowed us to not only enjoy the company, but also savour each dish.

A moment that stood out to me was not only how filling, and delicious the food was, but also the intention behind it. I’ve tasted hummus numerous times before, and unbelievable as this may sound, I never tasted hummus the Ghenwa way. The spread was so good, it was very tempting to try almost every bite of food with the hummus.

When I heard that we were having the rooz maa dajaj (chicken with rice), I wasn't enthralled. Not because of the meal itself, but rather because I'm not someone who really enjoys rice. This is often a contentious issue for those who cook for me, but I've had more than enough bland rice in my lifetime. Thankfully, the rice we were served was not even remotely boring, and also was drenched in spices and flavours to the point where it detracted from the meal itself.

As for the meal, it was delicious - the combination of the moistened chicken and the flavourful rice paired together quite nicely. Neither tasted as if they contradicted or overpowered one another to take dominance.

The only dish that really left some of my fellow guests split was the knafeh (cheese dessert). Your enjoyment of this dish is solely dependent on just how sweet you like your dessert to be. The dish is less sweet than one might expect for a dessert, but enjoyable. The cheese incorporated into the dish might also throw some diners for a loop, but that being said, it still has a unique taste profile.

Out of all the dishes I tried, it was the one that didn't live up to my expectations of a dessert, but that is all subject to personal preference.

Ultimately, my experience of trying authentic Lebanese food the first time was unforgettable. I can truly say that everyone who considers themselves a food lover, or even just brave enough to try something new, then going to taste the offerings of Chef Ghenwa is highly recommended. Ghenwa’s love of cuisine is infectious, and she herself has so much energy, you will leave walking out happier than when you arrived at the establishment

Ghenwa’s Culinary Club is a must for those who are looking to enjoy a culinary experience, and not just looking for a fast food date. Chef Ghewa encourages those interested to book online as it will mean the food you will be eating is fresh, and it will also allow you to enjoy a focused experience. * Private events can be booked for workshops via email: [email protected] or call Ghenwa at 072 952 3348. Cost of the workshop is R750 per person with a minimum participation of 10 and maximum of 16.