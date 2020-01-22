Cape Town restaurant, Gibson’s Gourmet Burgers and Ribs which is famous for their enormous burgers and monster milkshakes have been announced as the Guinness World Records official titleholder for "Most Varieties of Milkshakes Commercially Available".

The restaurant announced the news on its Instagram account this week.

“It’s official!!!! Gibson’s Gourmet Burgers & Ribs are the official @guinnessworldrecords holder for Most Varieties of Milkshakes Commercially Available. 207 shakes .... YES!!! 207!!! Come try them for yourself,” they wrote.

In a statement, the 207 milkshakes had to be counted, tasted and signed off by the judges, and also, they had to audit the recipes and verify that the 207 shakes appeared on the menu.

It is also mentioned that the whole attempt, including recipes and ingredients, was videoed by a camera with a timing device as well as duplicated on CCTV footage, and photographs had to be taken of each milkshake together with a number and a recipe card.

After all of the above was done, the Guinness World Records London office followed up with a due diligence worldwide to check and see if there were any other people or companies in the world that complied with this attempt and it was duly verified that Gibson’s are the world record holders for the "Most Varieties of Milkshakes Commercially Available".

Gibson’s Gourmet Burgers and Ribs co-owner, Ian Halfon said they are proud to be the biggest in the world.

“We are proud of Africa, the V&A Waterfront and last but not least, Gibson’s Gourmet Burgers & Ribs and our dedicated team. So please come and share this amazing achievement with us and enjoy your way through the world’s largest selection of shakes,” said Halfon.