Jive spokesperson Sean Burton and Golden Dish owner Mohamed Rafiq Parker outside Cape Town's favourite takeaway, Golden Dish in Gatesville. Picture: Jurie Senekal

Cape Town has no shortage of restaurants and might be known for fine dining and high-end wine pairings, but the majority don’t wine and dine, instead they prefer the home-grown flavours of local cuisine. Whether it's fine dining or street food you're after, you don't have to look very far to find a place that satisfies your cravings or budget.

It's no wonder that The Golden Dish in Gatesville, Athlone has been voted Cape Town's favourite takeaway spot.



In a poll carried out by local cooldrink brand, Jive, Golden Dish came out tops, beating Home of the Whopper, Wembley Roadhouse in Belgravia and Eastern Food Bazaar in the CBD.

People could vote for their favourite restaurant or takeaway by using #LetsJiveTogether on social media platforms.



Jive spokesperson, Sean Burton says: “While Cape Town is the foodie capital of South Africa, the real flavours have been battling it out on the streets, and we decided it was time these foods were united under one banner. The western Cape's food culture consists of more than just fine dining and fancy food pairings. It’s about the diversity of foods and flavours that represent everyone.”



Located on the corners of Hazel and Klipfontein Road in Gatesville, Golden Dish has become a Cape Town institution since it opened in the 1960's.



For R15 you can get a boerewors roll or burger at The Pavement Chef in Burg Street, Cape Town.

Golden Dish owner Mohamed Rafiq Parker says: “It means we’re doing something right to be named as the people’s favourite. Our food is addictive."Whether you crave a steak or full house gatsby cut in four to share with friends, a chip roll after a night of clubbing or just a samoosa to nibble on before your next meal, Golden Dish is the first choice for many.Of course, there are many other fast food gems around the Mother City if gatsby and chip rolls are not your thing.New Hope Spaza on the corner of Bhunga Avenue and Ndabeni Street in Langa is arguably the best vetkoek spot in Town. A personal favourite, these magwinyas are just R2.50 and taste great on its own or with a filling of your choice.Home of the Cape Town famous Tsek Burger and the new mighty 2.8kg YOH Burger (it doesn't get more Cape Town than that) this local burger joint is known for, well, their giant burgers packed with more fillings than you can sink your teeth in.Mitchells Plain: 15 Simonsig Ave, Westridge, Mitchells PlainWynberg: 46 Church Street, WynbergThere's not much that R15 can get you, especially not in the heart of the city.However, at the Pavement Chef in Burg Street R15 gets you a boerewors roll or a burger - with onions AND salads!Tucked away next to Clicks on the corners of Burg and Church Street, these burgers are real value for money and enough to satisfy your lunchtime craving.Plus, the owner always gives you service with a smile!