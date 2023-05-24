Good news, foodies! Popular Franschhoek restaurant Chefs Warehouse will no longer close its doors

Last month, the Chefs Warehouse at Maison restaurant in Franschhoek announced that they will be closing their doors this month due to extenuating circumstances. Earlier this week, good news came in for foodies that the restaurant has been given a new lease of life thanks to entrepreneurs Seb Ackerstaff and Jessie Verdonschot, founders of the COCOON design brand.

Chefs Warehouse at Maison. Picture: Claire Gunn Ackerstaff and Verdonschot have since decided to acquire the Maison estate and hence reboot the restaurant. When owners of the restaurant Liam Tomlin and David Schneider announced the closure of the restaurant, the news caught the attention of Ackerstaff and Verdonschot, who are long-time fans of the estate and felt the need to preserve its legacy and its people. Verdonschot said they are drawing up exciting plans to provide Maison Estate with a significant new chapter and renewed lease of life.

“The restaurant will undergo a brief period of closure later this year in order for us to give the space a refreshed ambience ahead of the summer season. “But Seb and I also have future plans in the works that will see a transformation of the restaurant, villa, and estate as a whole. This work will serve to preserve the estate’s warm and inviting atmosphere whilst thoughtfully expanding on all the offerings,” she said. Chefs Warehouse at Maison. Picture: Claire Gunn “We are immensely grateful to our loyal customers, who have become like family, for their unwavering support throughout this journey,” shared Tomlin and Schneider.