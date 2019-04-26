Venison loin with mielie pap, chakalaka, buchu and honey jus. Picture: Megan Baadjies

The Franschhoek Valley is home to many culinary gems and choosing your favourite spot can be tricky.



If food, art and wine are three of your favourite things, then Grande Provence should be on your list of places to see on your next visit to the popular wine region.





As the cooler months set in, guests can expect to enjoy the taste of local South African meals with a modern twist from the new Heritage Tasting Menu.





The menu is a collaboration of traditional meals that will take you on a culinary journey back to your childhood roots.





The collection of South African heritage food includes dishes like Malay onions, smoked snoek and fish kaiings; Ox tongue with sweet mustard and pickled butternut; lamb rump, morogo and rooibos jus; and springbok rump with mielie pap, chakalaka, buchu and honey jus.





Head chef, Marvin Robyn and his team put a modern twist to these traditional dishes, without compromising the flavour.





Kabeljou with heringboontjie puree, celeriac, white grapes and dill cream.

It’s hard to choose one favourite when each dish has its own standout flavour.





However, I particularly enjoyed the fish dishes and it’s no surprise, since Robyn is also an avid fisherman.





The snoek belly was moist and flavourful and went well with Malay onion and oyster cream.





The kabeljou with heringboontjie puree, celeriac, white grapes and dill cream was also a winner.





Each meal is perfectly paired with a glass of Grande Provence wine.





Milktart, naartjie ice cream and curry praline. Picture: Megan Baadjies

We ended things off on a sweet note with a mouthwatering milktart, naartjie ice cream and curry praline.





The Heritage Tasting Menu is available exclusively to dinner guests at The Restaurant at Grande Provence and is priced from R495.



