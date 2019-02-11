Ayama Wines on Slent Farm, in the Voor Paardeberg, hosted the Paardeberg Country Tasting Experience and owners M ichela and Attilio Dalpiaz, paired the five-course traditional Italian luncheon with a variety of exquisite wines from the area.



Each of the winemakers spoke of the history and production of their celebrated berries and vines and the community’s efforts and comradery inspired and exceeded the expectations of the guests.





Lunch started with Vondeling Chardonnay; the freshness of the winemaking for an ideal pairing with Broccoletti Flan with Gorgonzola cream sauce.





Broccoletti Flan with Gorgonzola cream sauce.

Next was a labour of love bringing together 14 vineyards across the Swartland but anchored firmly in the characteristics of the granite soils of the Paardeberg - David & Nadia Sadie’s Chenin- based blend.

Executive chefs; Gianni Minori and Cristiana Ariotto delighted the taste buds with the second pairing, a fresh baby lobster and prawns with Catalana tartare, avo and celery.





Fresh baby lobster and prawns with Catalana tartare, avo and celery.

After a quick break and a peruse around the local art-filled room, the guests were seated for their first course; aubergines parmesan paired perfectly with the rich, fresh acidity and typically spicy Shiraz of Doran Vineyards.





Aubergine parmesan.

The main course encouraged guests to step out of their comfort zones and enjoy a mouth-watering braised and seared beef tongue with Sicilian Caponata, the Ayama Petite Sirah had an excellent flow through onto the palate resulting in the perfect pairing for the main course.





Braised and seared beef tongue.

Christa von La Chevallerie, a top Swartland grape grower, utilized Chenin Blanc to make her Filia Brut Nature, paired perfectly with a Peach Clafoutis to round off the tasting.





Peach Clafoutis.

The up-and-coming Paardeberg Country Tasting Experience offers tourists, visitors and wine lovers a unique experience of fine wine as well as accommodation and a variety of fresh produce.

Price is R550, limited to 50 guests.





Following the showcase of this gourmet delicacy will be Slent Farm’s Ayama Under The Stars – Valentine’s Day.





The night promises to be a romantic twilight dinner for this Valentine’s Day. Upon arrival, guests will be treated to a glass of bubbly to set the mood for an evening spent under the stars.





The dinner features an array of treats curated by executive chefs Gianni and Cristiana of Italian Food, Ayama-Style Wines and soft live music.

Cost: R750 p/p and includes a glass of bubbly, full dinner, a bottle of wine, entertainment and a Valentine’s Day gift.

Time: 6:00pm - 9:30pm.

LIMITED TO 50 people attending.





For more information, contact: +27 (0)21 8698313, [email protected], or their website



