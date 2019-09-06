Earlier this year, Krispy Kreme announced that they are planning to open their first Cape Town store later this year, and it’s finally happening.

The American Franchise recently took to Instagram to reveal that it will be opening the store at the V&A Waterfront.

“It's the moment you’ve all been waiting for... The 10th of September 2019 is the date when Cape Town will officially be opening its doors to doughnut heaven. Save the date and make sure you're there, ‘cause ready or not, here we come! Doors open at 7am only for the opening day,” read the caption.





In a statement that was released earlier in the year, Managing Director of krispy Kreme South Africa, Gerry Thomas said Krispy Kreme’s unique hot doughnut experience has certainly created memories in SA since their iconic sweet treat brand launched in 2015.

He said it’s been a long time coming but the establishment of the Cape Town market is hugely significant and extremely exciting.