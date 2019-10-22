The new store will be opening this festive season at Canal Walk Shopping Centre.

According to a statement by Krispy Kreme, the V & A Waterfront has been buzzing since the “home of the original glazed doughnut” opened its first doors in Cape Town.

They said, like the rest of the world, Capetonians can’t get enough of these mouth-watering sweet treats, premium coffee, delectable frozen beverages, and joyful guest experience.

Krispy Kreme is spreading more joy. Pictures: Supplied

Earlier this year, Managing Director of Krispy Kreme South Africa, Gerry Thomas said Krispy Kreme’s unique hot doughnut experience has certainly created memories in SA since their iconic sweet treat brand launched in 2015.

Thomas said it’s been a long time coming but the establishment of the Cape Town market is hugely significant and extremely exciting.

The Canal Walk Shopping Centre store will be the 18th Krispy Kreme outlet in South Africa.

This iconic American brand made its way to the African continent with the first store having opened in Rosebank, Johannesburg in 2015. They now have a presence across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and now in the Western Cape.

The brand said before doors officially open, fans can camp out the night before to win themselves free doughnuts.

"The first hundred customers will each bag themselves a dozen free doughnuts over a certain period. First in line wins a dozen free Original Glazed each week for one year, second in line for six months, third in line for three months, and fourth to hundred win a dozen free Original Glazed each month for one year," they said in a statement.







