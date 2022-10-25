LOOK: Award-winning restaurant opens at Stellenbosch’s Weltevrede Wine Estate

Family-owned wine estate, Weltevrede, which is just outside the town of Bonnievale in the Robertson Wine Valley in the Western Cape, has recently announced the opening of its new restaurant Kapokbos. Kapokbos was announced the winner in the Architecture and Landscape and the Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences categories at the prestigious Great Wine Capitals Best Of Wine Tourism Awards (BOWTA) 2023 for Cape Town and the Cape Winelands, held at the wine estate.

Kapokbos restaurant. Picture: Denver Plaje Run by husband and wife team, chefs Juan and Samantha Morris-Fourie, the restaurant overlooks the newly landscaped rose-and-vine garden and is named after an indigenous Kapokbos herb found in the veld surrounding the estate. "Sam and I are excited about the direction the estate is heading and really thrilled to be joining the Weltevrede Wine Estate family. After years of being nomads, we have now firmly rooted ourselves here and we have devised menus that present contemporary country-style cuisine incorporating local tastes, culture, and creativity,” said Juan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapokbos Restaurant (@kapokbosrestaurant) Already becoming the “go-to” restaurant in the Robertson Wine Valley area, it is open from Tuesday to Friday at 12 pm to 4 pm (last seating at 3pm), and from November 4, it will be open on Friday and Saturday for dinner from 6pm until 10 pm (last seating 8pm) serving contemporary country cuisine. Dishes on the season-appropriate menu include the delicious traditional South African skaap stertjie with curried pickle onions and frikkadel with tomato smoor and brandy sultanas, and Amarula ice-cream sandwiches with honeycomb. Wine-tasting snacks are also available. Kapokbos restaurant. Picture: Supplied If you are in and around Cape Town you may also check out Belthazar, a veritable theatre of fine food and wine that is set to reopen its doors on November 1.

The restaurant, which will reopen at the V&A Waterfront, shut down in 2020 due to the disastrous impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Co-owner Ian Halfon said they want the restaurant to be the locals’ first choice when considering a grill. “You can expect our same phenomenal steaks and seafood, our exceptional selection of premium wines served in Riedel glassware, our iconic wine bar with the biggest nitrogen-infused tap unit in the world, the very best and freshest ingredients with a focus on local, the same rich ambience and captivating vibe, and slick professional service – all set in an idyllic location, with our spectacular all-weather dining enclosure on the terrace offering the same glorious views,” said Halfon. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belthazar (@belthazar_capetown) “The restaurant will be launching its value al fresco lunch menu seven days a week.

“Not only will there be affordable value meals such as charcuterie, cheese boards, burgers, and steak and seafood offerings but also wine tastings so that nobody is left out of tasting our array of award-winning wines. “For those that want to indulge in something more substantial, our standard menu will be available,” he said. Belthazar Restaurant will be located at shop 154, Victoria Wharf, V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.