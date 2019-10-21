Durbanville Hills’s Tangram Restaurant in Cape Town has been awarded three awards at the annual Haute Grandeur Global Restaurant Awards. Pictures: Supplied

Cape Town - Durbanville Hills’s Tangram Restaurant in Cape Town has been awarded three awards at the annual Haute Grandeur Global Restaurant Awards. The announcement was made at a gala dinner held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, over the weekend, where the world’s top hospitality providers gathered to celebrate excellence in the industry.

The restaurant received Best South African Cuisine on a Global Level, Best Restaurant Manager in South Africa and Best Gourmet Cuisine in Africa.

The Haute Grandeur Global Restaurant Awards acknowledges hospitality experiences across seven continents and more than 60 countries. Awards are achieved by means of a rigorous rating process, based on a unique concept exclusive to Haute Grandeur which relies on the feedback from guests rather than by a general public vote or judging.

Dirk Steyn, awarded as the Best Restaurant Manager in South Africa, said that it was an enormous honour to be globally recognised.

“The hospitality industry is competitive and consumers demand consistent quality, exceptional service and unique experiences that entice them to return. Dining out is such a social and emotive engagement and consumers have extremely high expectations. We pride ourselves in delivering beyond expectations – whether it’s breakfast, a languid lunch or celebratory dinner,” he said.