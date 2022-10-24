PICS: Looking for a unique night out? Zsa Zsa Cape Town has you covered

By Zurina Morgan-Hess Cape Town – Glamourous, glitzy and decadent are just a few words the humble English language can proffer to describe Zsa Zsa Cape Town, a double-volume restaurant-cum-lounge in Hout Street.

Having recently been invited to attend an event there, I jumped at the opportunity. After all, I’m always ready and willing to try new things. What I saw blew me away. In all honesty, it was a little more than I expected. More what? I can’t say. Just… more. Patrons of Zsa Zsa Cape Town slip into their best drip. Picture: Supplied Zsa Zsa is a beautifully sophisticated setting, with a mature crowd of patrons over the age of 25.

The staff on duty were very professional and friendly. One thing I was rather disappointed in was the food options – the menu was not halaal-friendly, so I opted for the vegetarian starters and mains. The menu is Mediterranean inspired, with plenty of seafood and tender veal options, pasta, and pizza, and from what I could see, the presentation was on point. Plush furniture contrasts beautifully with the stark brick, adding to the chic ambience. Picture: Supplied But the options I chose were delicious nonetheless, and the drinks prices were reasonable.

This was dinner and a show after all, and I was looking forward to what more the evening held. The show was phenomenal. I was truly intrigued by the talent of the burlesque dancers. To this end, I do feel that Zsa Zsa is more of a gentleman's club, but I do think women would thoroughly enjoy it too. Picture: Supplied Picture: Supplied Picture: Supplied Picture: Supplied This will definitely be the place to be if you want everything under one roof – who doesn't want to have dinner with great entertainment thrown in?

