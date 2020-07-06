Popular Cape Town restaurant The Stack closes its doors

The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest-hit sectors since the onslaught of the global coronavirus pandemic. Since the country went into lockdown, many restaurants have been forced to shut down, unable to sustain themselves in the harsh economic climate. Now another popular Cape Town eatery has fallen victim to the effects of the pandemic. Taking to social media over the weekend, brasserie and bar The Stack, in Weltevreden Street, Gardens, announced the sad news. "A sad day indeed. We must say goodbye and close our doors but the memories can’t be erased. We will miss you all!", the Gardens-based eatery posted on Instagram.

The news comes as a surprise as the restaurant was planning on opening in June. Taking to Instagram in March, the restaurant said: "We feel that it would be unrealistic to assume that everything will be back to normal within a few weeks, so our current plan is to re-open on Monday 1st June 2020. We will however continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments if necessary."

It's a major blow as restaurants across the country opened their doors as advanced level 3 of the lockdown allow them to open for sit-down meals.

The Stack's closure follows other establishments which have decided not to reopen. Another Cape Town restaurant The Kitchen, based in Woodstock in had decided to close its doors. The restaurant is owned by Karen Dudley, a renowned chef, food writer and restaurateur.