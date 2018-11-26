Discover a taste of urban Italian cuisine at new-look Bocca. Pictures: Hein van Tonder
I'm sure most people who  drive up Wale Street will have  noticed the restaurant Bocca on  the corner of Bree Street.

An invitation was taken  up recently to try the menu  from new owner-chef Guido  Brambilla who, with his wife Adnana, recently took over  after spending years in the  hospitality industry in Bermuda.

The couple refurbished  the eatery and put in a fresh  new look.

It was the menu that  interested me as I am an avid  fan of Italian food.

A table of enthusiasts  sampled a selection off  the menu and it's easy to  acknowledge the fact that  faraway Bermuda's loss is the  Mother's City's gain.

Guido's focus is freshness  and the use of the best  ingredients.

Bocca Pizza
A salad with soft and creamy  stracciatella with sweet-roasted  cherry tomatoes, eggplant  confit, a flavour-packed basil  pesto and crostini was simply  heavenly, as was the yellowfin  tuna served with oregano and  olives.

Pizzas are topped with  goodies such as pork, braised  onions and pecorino or wild  mushrooms and rosemary  mascarpone.

For those in need of a good  wine, there's a fabulous wine  list.

Details: The Block, corner  of Bree and Wale streets. www. bocca.co.za or call 021422 0188  or email [email protected]