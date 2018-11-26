Discover a taste of urban Italian cuisine at new-look Bocca. Pictures: Hein van Tonder

I'm sure most people who drive up Wale Street will have noticed the restaurant Bocca on the corner of Bree Street.



An invitation was taken up recently to try the menu from new owner-chef Guido Brambilla who, with his wife Adnana, recently took over after spending years in the hospitality industry in Bermuda.





The couple refurbished the eatery and put in a fresh new look.





It was the menu that interested me as I am an avid fan of Italian food.





A table of enthusiasts sampled a selection off the menu and it's easy to acknowledge the fact that faraway Bermuda's loss is the Mother's City's gain.





Guido's focus is freshness and the use of the best ingredients.





Bocca Pizza

A salad with soft and creamy stracciatella with sweet-roasted cherry tomatoes, eggplant confit, a flavour-packed basil pesto and crostini was simply heavenly, as was the yellowfin tuna served with oregano and olives.





Pizzas are topped with goodies such as pork, braised onions and pecorino or wild mushrooms and rosemary mascarpone.





For those in need of a good wine, there's a fabulous wine list.



