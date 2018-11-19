This South American-style grill house recently re-opened its doors and serves a decent steak.
Bree Stree in Cape Town is a culinary hot spot and ever so often a new restaurant opens its doors. 

Charango Barbacoa is the  new-ish kid on the block.

The restaurant has had a name change and a new look and is a perfect spot to enjoy a casual meal. 

The  South American-style grill  house re-opened its doors just  over three weeks ago.

The spot is cosy yet casual  and the seating flows on to the  sidewalk for a more relaxed  setting.

I have gone vegan for the  month, so perhaps last Friday  wasn't the best time to go, but  my partner loves a good steak.

The easy-to-read menu has a range of light starters, sides and  salads to meaty mains.


For starters, we both had  tacos – for him, a signature  meat taco which he really  enjoyed. 

It was filled with a  generous portion of pulled  beef, lettuce, coriander pistou,  jalapenos and a mango salsa.

My first taco was filled with  a combination of salads and my second one had mixed quinoa  with toasted pumpkin seeds,  toasted almond flakes with lots  of greens.

For mains, my partner had  a 600g picanha – a cut of beef  known as sirloin cap in America  – with a side of fries. 

The meat  was cooked to perfection.

The chef kindly prepared my spread of vegan-friendly sides of which the sweet potato fries and the chargrilled corn were my favourites.

The next time I go back and order my own plate of meat, I will definitely add these sides. 

I also had the zucchini fries and my least favourite was the baby veg bowl. 

If you are in search of a good steak in the city, this is probably where you’ll find it.  


Contact Details:
Tel: 021 422 0757
Address: 114 on Bree, Cape Town 