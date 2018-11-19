This South American-style grill house recently re-opened its doors and serves a decent steak.

Bree Stree in Cape Town is a culinary hot spot and ever so often a new restaurant opens its doors.



Charango Barbacoa is the new-ish kid on the block.





The restaurant has had a name change and a new look and is a perfect spot to enjoy a casual meal.





The South American-style grill house re-opened its doors just over three weeks ago.





The spot is cosy yet casual and the seating flows on to the sidewalk for a more relaxed setting.





I have gone vegan for the month, so perhaps last Friday wasn't the best time to go, but my partner loves a good steak.





The easy-to-read menu has a range of light starters, sides and salads to meaty mains.









For starters, we both had tacos – for him, a signature meat taco which he really enjoyed.





It was filled with a generous portion of pulled beef, lettuce, coriander pistou, jalapenos and a mango salsa.





My first taco was filled with a combination of salads and my second one had mixed quinoa with toasted pumpkin seeds, toasted almond flakes with lots of greens.





For mains, my partner had a 600g picanha – a cut of beef known as sirloin cap in America – with a side of fries.





The meat was cooked to perfection.









The chef kindly prepared my spread of vegan-friendly sides of which t he sweet potato fries and the chargrilled corn were my favourites .





The next time I go back and order my own plate of meat, I will definitely add these sides.

I also had the zucchini fries and my least favourite was the baby veg bowl.

If you are in search of a good steak in the city, this is probably where you’ll find it.







Contact Details:

Tel: 021 422 0757

Address: 114 on Bree, Cape Town







