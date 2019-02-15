Haute Cabrière celebrates a new look. Picture: Bakkies Images

Set on the scenic slopes of the Franschhoek Pass, Haute Cabrière wine estate is the ideal place to enjoy a relaxing meal as you watch the sunset in the Winelands.



Of course, your meal won’t be complete without a glass of their famous Chardonnay Pinot Noir.





The new year has brought on a new look for the brand in the form of a new logo and packaging.





Haute Cabrière’s rich history has led the brand to adopt the Chardonnay Pinot Noir signature golden yellow screwcap as the Haute Cabrière brand colour.





During a recent media luncheon, where the new look packaging was unveiled, it was revealed that guests can expect even more exciting new changes in the coming months.





But the afternoon wasn’t just about the wine.









Chefs Nic van Wyk and Westley Muller prepared a tantalising three-course menu which included canepès - of which the fresh Saldanha Bay oysters with sauce mignonette and the duck liver parfait on brioche with pear and saffron chutney were my favourites.





It was time to move indoors for the mains which were a choice between charcoal grilled venison loin with braised kale, sweet potato pavé and spiced gastrique or grilled line fish, bulgur wheat, quinoa and barley salad, olives, rocket, sundried tomato vinaigrette.





Although I had my doubts about the latter, I quite enjoyed the fish which was served in a generous portion and perfectly grilled.





The afternoon ended off with a baked fig, puff pastry tart topped with liquorice ice cream.





Grilled line fish Picture supplied

The newly-packaged range is available in retail and from the cellar door at R90.00 for the Chardonnay Pinot Noir 2018 and the Pinot Noir Unwooded 2018 and at R200.00 for the Pinot Noir Réserve 2015.





Haute Cabrière’s Restaurant and Tasting Room are situated on Franschhoek Pass (Lambrechts Road), Franschhoek.





Tasting Room Hours: Mon – Sat and Public Holidays: 10am - 6pm / Sunday: 10am - 4pm.



