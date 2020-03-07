Savour the Cape's festival of flavours

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival is just weeks away, and with an influx of travellers, it’s best to make your restaurant reservation early. Cape Town has some of the country’s top foodie jaunts, serving flavours from local Malay to Indian delicacies or a well-cooked steak. Here are some options: BREAKFAST

Giulio’s

Giulio’s in Loop Street is the ultimate breakfast spot.

The all-day breakfast options are to die for.

Popular options include Bacon Butty, with eggs and bacon; La Bianca, an egg Florentine with salmon, spinach and poached eggs; and crunchy brioche French toast with mixed berry cream cheese compote and maple syrup.

Try their range of freshly squeezed juices or brunch cocktails. At 16 Loop Street. Call 0214186304.

Pajamas and Jam eatery

Sandra de Villiers and her daughters, Natasha and Melissa, converted an old factory that they once used for storage into one of Cape Town’s most loved foodie destinations.

They opened Pajamas and Jam eatery in 2011.

Sandra swears by the salmon green toast with smashed green peas, and the chop-stick scrambled eggs.

Pajamas and Jam eatery

If you have a sweet tooth, indulge in their range of cheesecakes or lemon meringues.

At 32 Van Zyl Street, Strand. Call 0218546408.

LUNCH OR SUNDOWNERS

Grand Africa Café & Beach

Positioned on a private beach just minutes from the V&A Waterfront, Grand Africa Café & Beach showcases some of the grandest views in the city.

The laid-back café is ideal for those who want to unwind in a stunning setting and dine on a sumptuous meal.

Main meals include a Chalmar fillet Béarnaise with tarragon emulsion, beer-battered fish and chips, and seared Norwegian salmon with sugar and soy reduction.

The Grand also offers an expansive wine and cocktail menu, from Grand African Tiki with mango and mint; to coconut and the Cabana Life, with vodka, fresh lime and mint; and a range of wine and champagne options. Open from noon until late.

At 1 Haul Road in Granger Bay Boulevard. Call 0214250551.

Café Caprice

Café Caprice provides the perfect backdrop to witnessing some magical sunsets. It’s located directly across from Camps Bay Beach, and boasts some spectacular food and beverage options.

There’s a DJ who sets the scene with a house and hip hop inspired playlist from Friday to Sunday.

The Instagram-worthy eatery offers a range of food options, from healthy salads to pizzas to sharing boards.

Try their cocktails, which include Tiki Loshe, She’s The Berries and Irish Accent.

For non-alcoholic drinkers, there are many options, including Asia De Cuba with ginger, mint, pineapple and vanilla.

At 37 Victoria Road in Camps Bay. Call 0214388315.

DINNER

Vivaldi

The restaurant situated inside the Signature Lux Hotel by ONOMO, Waterfront makes for the perfect dinner spot.

With its ambience and striking decor pieces, Vivaldi is the ultimate fine-dining spot.

Vivaldi

“Forget the days of cotton napkins and stiff, boring fine dining service,” it teases on its website.

It promises a sensory experience with perfectly crafted cocktails.

The 52 seater restaurant requires a reservation as seats always fill up fast.

At 24 Alfred Street at the Waterfront. Call 0218114970.

Azure Restaurant

If you don’t mind splurging on your dinner, then head to Azure Restaurant at The Twelve Apostles Hotel.

This restaurant has become one of the top eateries in the city, having collected many awards over the years.

Azure Restaurant

According to executive chef Christo Pretorius, his goal as a chef is to create “lasting memories”, and judging by the well-curated menu, he is doing just that.

Main options include a grilled seafood platter with West Coast crayfish, prawns, medium langoustines and other seafood delicacies, Cape Malay curry with your choice of vegetarian or meat options, and the Grilled Cauliflower Steak with burnt apple chutney - irresistible.

Try their signature Atlantic Sunset cocktail or their range of mojitos.

At Queen Victoria Street. Call 0214379000.