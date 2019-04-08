There’s a taste of Northern Spain waiting for you in Bree Street.

Sontano has opened a dedicated Pintxos Bar in the city – and it’s the perfect after-work spot, even when you’re on a tight budget.



Pintxos (pronounced “peen- chos ”) are small bites of Northern Spanish deliciousness.





This makes it perfect as a snack, a quick bite to eat during your lunch break, or for when you need to pop in en route to your favourite nightclub.





I recently visited Sotano, and my partner and I were pleasantly surprised.





The restaurant is at the top of Bree Street, further away from the usual buzz, so finding parking wasn’t a mission.





The atmosphere is casual and the staff friendly.





We felt welcome and made ourselves at home.





Pintxos Bar is about self-service, and the offerings range from R15 to R50.





They include tuna remoulade with sliced black olives, cream cheese and aioli with anchovy and basil pesto, and prawn with boiled egg and salmon roe.





Variations include small bowls of octopus and marinated peppers; skewers with meat, fish and vegetables; crispy squid and ham and cheese croquettes.





My favourites were the tuna remoulade, cream cheese, crispy squid, and the ham and cheese croquettes.





The food is served on side plates or boards, but don’t be fooled by the portion sizes.





I stacked my favourites on one plate and couldn’t finish them.





On the drinks menu is a variety of cocktails, spirits and wine.





Don’t be surprised if your quick lunch turns into a fun night out.





If that is the case, make your way upstairs and enjoy the nightlife from the rooftop.





Details





Pintxos Bar at Sotano Sotano,199 Bree Street, Cape Town

Tel: 021 422 0567

Pintxos Bar opens from 4 pm.



