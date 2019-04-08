There’s a taste of Northern Spain waiting for you in Bree Street.
Sontano has opened a  dedicated Pintxos Bar in the  city – and it’s the perfect after-work spot, even when you’re  on a tight budget.

Pintxos (pronounced  “peen-chos ”) are small bites of  Northern Spanish deliciousness.

This makes it perfect as  a snack, a quick bite to eat  during your lunch break, or for  when you need to pop in en route to your favourite nightclub.

I recently visited Sotano,  and my partner and I were  pleasantly surprised.

The restaurant is at the top  of Bree Street, further away  from the usual buzz, so finding  parking wasn’t a mission. 

The atmosphere is casual and the  staff friendly. 

We felt welcome  and made ourselves at home.

Pintxos Bar is about self-service, and the offerings range  from R15 to R50. 

They include  tuna remoulade with sliced  black olives, cream cheese and  aioli with anchovy and basil  pesto, and prawn with boiled  egg and salmon roe.

Variations include  small bowls of octopus and  marinated peppers; skewers  with meat, fish and vegetables;  crispy squid and ham and  cheese croquettes.

My favourites were the  tuna remoulade, cream cheese,  crispy squid, and the ham and  cheese croquettes.

The food is served on side  plates or boards, but don’t be  fooled by the portion sizes. 

stacked my favourites on one  plate and couldn’t finish them.

On the drinks menu is a  variety of cocktails, spirits and  wine. 

Don’t be surprised if your  quick lunch turns into a fun  night out.

If that is the case, make  your way upstairs and enjoy  the nightlife from  the rooftop.

Details

Pintxos Bar at Sotano  Sotano,199 Bree Street,  Cape Town 
Tel: 021 422 0567
Pintxos Bar opens from 4 pm.