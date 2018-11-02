Summer picnics in the winelands at Allée Bleue

With a walled grassy garden, sprawling vineyards and views of the Drakenstein Mountains the estate is the ideal picnic spot to relax under the shade of old oak trees on these longer and warmer summer days. Each picnic - aka a "Chicnic" basket is themed by the delicious produce available fresh from the estate’s soil with a particular focus on Allée Bleue’s signature herbs – the 200ha estate is ranked among the top three herb growers in the province.





The basket will entice with a mélange of local flavours – from a roasted beef wrap with Allée Bleue herbs, fresh tomato & spicy mayo, to a selection of local cheeses, cold meats, creamy yoghurt balls and freshly baked breads served with tapenade, marmalade and pesto.





Enjoy a farm-grown salad with a Cabernet / Merlot wine reduction, made from the estate’s award-winning wines, and finished off with Pecorino cheese shavings. Round off your meal with a lemon posset with chocolate mint cookie crumble.





A Vegetarian substitute is available, featuring a smoked feta, chickpea and tomato wrap, a selection of local cheeses, olives and melba toast served with olive tapenade, onion marmalade, chilli tomato chutney and basil pesto.





While parents enjoy a leisurely visit, kids can play on the estate’s jungle gym, jumping castle and in the large sandpit.





Allée Bleue’s young guests have a picnic menu crafted specially for them. The healthy but delicious Kiddies Chicnic features drinking yoghurt, a chicken-mayonnaise wrap with grilled pineapple, fresh sweet potato crisps, cheddar cheese and cold meats. It’s topped off with a caramel chocolate chip cookie bar.





Live entertainment:





From 27 October 2018 live music is added to the vibe; local muso, Guy Feldman, will perform well-known songs from the 60’s till now on the following dates:





Saturday, 24 November 2018, Thursday, 20 December 2018, Thursday, 27 December 2018, Thursday, 3 January 2019, Saturday, 2 February 2019, Saturday, 2 March 2019 and Sunday, 21 April 2019

Be sure to book your Chicnic basket before arriving.





The Standard and Vegetarian menus cost R260 per person or R495 for a basket for two and the Kiddies Chicnic costs R105 per child.