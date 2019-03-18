Instead, the Old Road Wine Co. draws on the local stories, humour, critter labelling, and very old vines. Inspired by the history of Franschhoek, Old Road Wine Co. drew inspiration from unlikely personalities to add extra charm to its wines.





The home of the Old Road Wine Co. is designed as an ‘any occasion’ venue, situated at the entrance to Franschhoek, between the Old Main Road and the historic railway line.

Choices here are plenty, and consumers can opt to enjoy various wine tastings, sundowners on the Anemos deck or indulge in a leisurely lunch or dinner.









Labels range from the trendy to the stately, with backstories that include a hungry dog, a mischievous station master, a misfiring butcher, an industrious grandmother, a poor blacksmith, a gossiping ‘smous ’ and a trusted postman, amongst others.