Louis XIII cognac in a decanter.

Nobu at the One and Only, the Japanese restaurant loved by A-listers from around the world(Terrence J made sure he popped in while he was in Cape Town for the polo), is the only one in the franchise in Africa. Guests can indulge in traditional Japanese cuisine with a local twist, you will never look at restaurant seafood the same way again.

It was my first time to visit this high-end restaurant, and given what I have heard about Nobu (the restaurant and the man himself) paired with my knowledge of the 100-year-old Louis XIII Cognac, my expectations were high.

Nobu has partnered with Louis XIII cognac, which is a drink in a league of its own.

Every sip of this special blend is 100 years in the making. Each decanter is the result of generations of cellar masters.

The only thing better than the history of Cognac is having the story told to you by the brand’s private client manager, Jorg Pfutzner, who is good company.

This six-course food and drink pairing truly is a unique dining experience that will leave you wanting more.

More food, more drink and just more time in this unique setting.

The offering includes deliciously prepare scallops with foie gras, langoustine with caviar, Nobu’s signature Alaskan black cod, Chilean sea bass with dashi ponzu and slow-cooked Wagyu with truffle rice.

This sensory experience had me savouring every moment from the first course right down to the last, with each carefully crafted pairing releasing different aromas and characters with each sip.

A glass of Louis XIII will set you back R4500 and comes with a complimentary canapé pairing experience, while the six-course dining costs R5950 per person.

The gourmand experience, considered by some South Africa’s most luxurious dining experience, will leave you and your guests more than satisfied.

For R120 000, six to eight guests can enjoy the full dining experience with your very own decanter of Louis XIII.

Whether you’re celebrating a milestone or celebrating life with friends and family, this experience is truly one for your bucket list.

* For more information visit Nobu or contact the restaurant at 021 431 5111.



