Terroir at Kleine Zalze.

Award-winning Stellenbosch eatery Terroir has introduced a new summer menu that offers fresh, light and uncomplicated dishes created to tantalise diners during our hot South African summer. The new items on the Terroir summer menu showcase the talents of acclaimed chef Michael Broughton and his team.

Chef Michael Broughton.

Visitors can look forward to dishes such as yellow-fin tuna carpaccio seared in cumin and coriander served with avocado and a shallot, soy and ginger dressing.

Yellow-fin tuna carpaccio at Terroir.

A confit of duck leg makes a welcomed appearance on the menu, wrapped in pastry with sauce demi-glace and served with nutmeg and baby bok choy that has been braised with honey and sesame; as does a quinoa and vegetable salad that offers a mélange of diced fresh summer vegetables with feta and preserved lemon and tomato vinaigrette.

Those with a sweet tooth can enjoy Le Kit Kat – a smooth chocolate ganache with flavours of hazelnut and almond served with a Mascarpone sorbet.

Le Kit Kat dessert at Terroir.

Broughton says that the summer menu is lighter – offering crisp, fresh and deceptively simple meals that focus on bold flavours and textures as well as seasonal produce.

“Our summer menu is definitely in keeping with world food trends that see cleaner, crisper plating and flavours, with dishes that leave diners most satisfied, yet not feeling heavy and over-fed.”

Summer dining at Terroir, seated out on the terrace with a chilled glass of Kleine Zalze Chenin Blanc or Sauvignon Blanc in hand is a treat not to be missed this summer.

Terroir is open for lunch from Tuesdays to Sundays from 12h00 – 14h30 and for dinner from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 18h30 – 21h00. Advance reservations are highly recommended.

To book call 021 880-8167 or email [email protected]

Kleine Zalze Wines and Terroir restaurant are situated on Strand Road (R44), Stellenbosch, South Africa.