Terroir at Kleine Zalze.

Award-winning Stellenbosch eatery Terroir has introduced a new summer menu that offers fresh, light and uncomplicated dishes created to tantalise diners during our hot South African summer.

The new items on the Terroir summer menu showcase the talents of acclaimed chef  Michael Broughton and his team. 

Chef Michael Broughton.

Visitors can look forward to dishes such as yellow-fin tuna carpaccio seared in cumin and coriander served with avocado and a  shallot, soy and ginger dressing. 

 

Yellow-fin tuna carpaccio at Terroir.

A  confit  of  duck  leg  makes  a  welcomed  appearance  on  the  menu,  wrapped  in  pastry  with  sauce  demi-glace  and  served  with  nutmeg  and  baby  bok  choy  that  has  been  braised  with  honey  and  sesame;  as  does  a  quinoa  and  vegetable  salad  that  offers  a  mélange  of  diced  fresh  summer  vegetables  with  feta  and  preserved  lemon  and  tomato  vinaigrette.  

Those with a sweet tooth can enjoy  Le  Kit  Kat  –  a smooth chocolate ganache with flavours of hazelnut and almond served with a Mascarpone sorbet.  

Le Kit Kat dessert at Terroir.

Broughton says that the summer menu is lighter – offering crisp, fresh and deceptively simple meals that focus on bold flavours and textures as well as seasonal produce.

 “Our  summer  menu  is  definitely  in  keeping  with  world  food  trends  that  see  cleaner,  crisper  plating  and  flavours,  with  dishes  that  leave  diners  most  satisfied,  yet  not  feeling  heavy  and  over-fed.”

Summer dining at  Terroir, seated out on the terrace with a chilled glass of Kleine  Zalze  Chenin Blanc or Sauvignon Blanc in hand is a treat not to be missed this summer.

Terroir is open for lunch from Tuesdays to Sundays from  12h00  –  14h30 and for dinner from Tuesdays to Saturdays from  18h30  –  21h00.  Advance reservations are highly recommended.  

To book call  021  880-8167 or email [email protected]
Kleine  Zalze Wines and Terroir restaurant are situated on  Strand  Road  (R44),  Stellenbosch,  South  Africa.  