Award-winning South African actor, producer and filmmaker, Thapelo Mokena has added brewer to his long list of credentials.
The actor has partnered with one of South Africa’s leading black owned craft and lager breweries and relaunched Ukhamba Beerworx. The company was founded in 2014 by Lethu Tshabangu and his partner Noluyanda Roxwana, with the goal of providing a local brewery that brings a fresh and bespoke selection of craft beers and lagers for local and visiting beer lovers.
Ukhamba Beerworx & Taproom boasts a rich culture and flavoursome Shisanyama style restaurant based at 53 Claremont Road in Cape Town.
The vibrant restaurant is designed to deliver a full cultural experience which includes locally crafted lagers, bespoke craft beers, a selection of ciders and some exclusive local wines, which will be accompanied by mouthwatering and authentic African cuisine.
“Ukhamba Beerworx Taproom is meant to deliver an authentic 360-degree experience, giving Capetonians and tourists the opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds. Our exciting locally brewed beers and lagers, together with a decadent African style menu, which they traditionally have to travel out of town for, is now available closer to this city, therefore making this place a winning combination of local is lekker,” says Mokoena.