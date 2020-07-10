The home industry boom: Cape Town

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a health crisis. Millions of people around the world have also seen an impact on their jobs, whether in reduced hours, salary cuts, different working patterns, or finding themselves without a job.

The situation is so bad, that the unemployment rate has increased to 30.1 percent. Economists predict that the effect of the pandemic will be felt for a long time. With the number of infections increasing and more companies folding, such is likely to continue for months and the long-term implications of coronavirus look set to be more far-reaching than most of us could have predicted.



Hence we have seen an increasing number of people trying their hand at side hustles and using their skills to make extra money.





Over the past few weeks, we have seen an increase in people who have started their own home industry businesses to supplement their income.





It makes sense as many have taken to the kitchen for the past four months of the lockdown, cooking up a storm for their families. Some then realised that with so many people documenting their cooking fatigue and restaurants being closed, they recognised a business opportunity. The home industry boom has been so great, that even people you didn't know can cook, have been sharing multiple pictures of their perfect meals and letting people know that they deliver meals.





We have also seen chefs and restaurants pivot to creating food delivery boxes, where you order a week in advance and then receive the meal either ready to eat, or to complete at home. It has allowed many restaurants to keep trading even during the hard lockdown before Level 3 allowed establishments to have in house dining.





In this article, we look at home industry food businesses that started their home industry business during the coronavirus induced lockdown after losing their jobs.

Origins Food by Cher Poznanovich and Jubee Morton. Picture: Supplied

Origins Food by Cher Poznanovich and Jubee Morton specialises in the production of a sorghum burgers, which are 100% free of gluten, dairy, trans fat, sugar, and nuts.