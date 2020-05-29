‘The Kitchen’ in Cape Town closes its doors

The effects of Covid-19 on the restaurant industry has struck again - this time a beloved restaurant has had to shut its doors. The Kitchen, a restaurant and catering company based in Woodstock in Cape Town, has decided to close its doors. The restaurant is owned by Karen Dudley, a renowned chef, food writer and restaurateur. In a Facebook post, Dudley announced that they feel immense sadness about the closure of the restaurant. The effects of Covid-19 on the restaurant industry has striked again- this time a beloved restaurant has had to shut its doors. Picture from Facebook. The statement reads: “When we opened our shop in 2009, our projections were humble. But very soon, to our astonishment, we had people queueing for a place on a bench in a lunch rush. Yes. A lunch rush. "The Kitchen was soon known for exceptional salads and Love Sandwiches and its buzzing atmosphere, a place to meet a friend, make a friend. A time to have a moment with something delicious. The warmth of our team (what memories!), the effortless coolness of our capable cooks. There has never been a shop like it in Cape Town and there might not be another like it again. It is time for us to close The Kitchen.” People responded with sadness in the comments section.

"No!!! This is such terrible news! I'm so sorry to hear this! Best restaurant ever!!! Love & strength to all!" wrote Angie David.

Her comments were echoed by many, who mourned the closure of the restaurant.

"Oh no the jewel of Cape Town is no more," lamented Jay Badza, on Twitter.

"An institution!!!" wrote Linde Minitzer Rawraway on Facebook. "Best best best salads in Town !!! Extremely sad times we are living in !!!!"

There were those, like Ita Oberholzer, who also shared their memories at the times they have frequented the establishment.

"Many moons ago we celebrated a colleague and friend's birthday there. We were busy setting up the refurbished Wetherlys which had also closed a few years ago. I remember the vibe and the incredible food. Thinking of all of you. Lots of love"

Continuing with the statement, Dudley reminisced on how The Kitchen has been a sanctuary for many, a meeting place too, a place for fun and festivity and deliciousness.

"I want to honour our community. Gosh, I love you all. And I have loved loving you and serving you. It has been the greatest joy. Because we have been established for so many years, we have old friends, new friends, friends, and servers and cooks from so many seasons. All have contributed to this place of connection and love. Do you remember that feeling? Please cherish it as we do."

With many restaurants the world over currently grappling with issues they are facing due to the pandemic, it wouldn't be surprising to see many of them closing.

While some have resorted to becoming delivery only restaurants and others creating special hampers of their food, allowing for patrons to finish cooking the food themselves and assembling it at home, not every restaurant is able to do that.

In the statement, Dudley shared ways on how people can help when it comes to financial contributions to help settle their bills and reduce their overdraft, how to stand by to help in the future when they will surely need people’s help to make their food again and how they can innovate for something better and kinder than before.

"There are many hard things to grapple with: not being able to say goodbye to all our customers properly. Not being able to give my staff answers about the future," said Dudley in the statement.