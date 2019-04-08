The Mussel Monger & Oyster Bar. Picture: Supplied

Housed at the Mojo Market in Green Point in Cape Town, The Mussel Monger & Oyster Bar not only revamped their space at the popular market but also added a new menu item. Known for its fresh shellfish, The Mussel Monger & Oyster Bar has expanded its venue to double the size they previously had due to the huge success they've experienced since their initial launch in 2017.

This not only includes the physical size of they're premises but also added a new menu item, Tempura Mussels, to celebrate this occasion.

Founder Kyle Dods sources all his mussels and oysters directly from the shellfish farmers in the West Coast town, Saldanha Bay.

Tempora Mussels. Picture: Supplied

However, their tried and tested favourites are still on the menu including their succulent bowl of West Coast mussels and their fresh Saldanha Bay oysters.

West Coast Mussels. Picture: Supplied