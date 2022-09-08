‘The perfect timing’: Beluga restaurant set to reopen two years after Covid-19 delays

Beluga, a popular elegant eatery that has been around for more than 20 years in the city of Cape Town, is set to reopen its doors later this month after closing in 2020 due to Covid-19. After the pandemic forced the owners of the restaurant to hold off on opening their doors, the restaurant is now ready to serve patrons as they relaunch in what promises to be the most deliciously sophisticated new hot spot in the CBD on the prominent V&A Waterfront cruise terminal.

They said patrons can expect to experience the vibrant yet industrial views of the Cape Town harbour in addition to a refined whisky bar, wine-tasting section, delectable sushi conveyor belt, and private dining area for celebrations and private functions. Always striving to exceed expectations, they said the new location promises all the old favourites with new exciting additions to tantalise your palate. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BelugaCapeTown (@belugarestaurant) Group hospitality manager of Beluga, Ingè Rebello, said they cannot wait to reopen their doors in this stunning new location and welcome everyone back. “Covid-19 affected so many businesses and we are proud to see Beluga make its comeback just in time for spring in the Mother City. This is an exciting time for Beluga and we promise to deliver the food and experience our patrons have grown to love,” said Rebello.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BelugaCapeTown (@belugarestaurant) While you wait for the opening of the much-loved restaurant, there is a new restaurant that you can check out that offers fusion-style cuisine called Awara. Situated just above street level and overlooking the site of Church Street’s quaint open-air day market, Awara is an invigorated extension of the famed Bukhara restaurant, which occupied the very same space for over 25 years. Think of it as Bukhara’s young and trendy offspring, now ready to cater to contemporary tastes. With a desire to modernise its gourmet Indian dining experience, the team behind the new restaurant has curated a new menu that includes a variety of Asian grilled tapas alongside the finely prepared classic curries the Mother City adores.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Awara Restaurant (@awara_restaurant) According to Johan Venter, the operations manager of the Bukhara Group, the restaurant was named after the Bollywood movie “Awara”, which translates to “The Vagabond”, which was directed by the owner Dr Sabi Sabharwal’s father. The new menu covers Indian, Korean, Thai, Japanese and Chinese flavours that are grilled on open-flame charcoal grills and in traditional Indian clay tandoori ovens, allowing guests to choose between modern creations like slow-cooked teriyaki octopus and fish tikka, comfort classics like butter chicken and lal maas, or a combination of both. Awara is located at 33 Church Street, Cape Town City Centre, and is open from Monday to Sunday, between 11am and 11pm.

