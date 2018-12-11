I recently lunched at the Hilton Cape Town’s Signal Hill rooftop terrace.



Located in Bo-Kaap it has a fabulous view over Signal Hill and is sheltered from the south-easter, making it the perfect sundowner location.

The vibe is chilled and comfortable with shisha booths, Moroccan hanging lamps, low couches and tables with the decor reflecting an earthy eastern style that fits in perfectly with the neighbourhood.





Chilling at Signal Hill terrace.

Honouring the culture and rich heritage of the Bo-Kaap area as well as its residents, the food served is Halal certified by the Islamic Council of South Africa.





The menu consists of fresh salads, light meals and decadent desserts - perfect for summer lunches or a light dinner.





Operations Manager Cameron Townend explained that the hotel has partnered with Musgrave Gin, creating something truly unique where guests can create their own flavoured gin drink from the gin trolley by adding their personal choice of fruits and flavours.





The Classic cocktail menu includes classics such as the Mojito and Caipirinha. As it was midday and we had to return to the office, my colleague and I opted for Virgin cocktails.

I chose the Rambling Mermaid - Nettari syrup, crushed ice, fresh mint, tonic while my colleague tried the Rosemary & Grapefruit mocktail with Nettari ruby grapefruit syrup, Rosemary, tonic and crushed ice.

Both were refreshing and the perfect non-alcoholic lunchtime aperitifs.





Virgin cocktails

For starters, we chose to share a traditional Ceasar Salad - a generous portion of

Cos lettuce, herb croutons, parmesan shavings, boiled egg and anchovy - which more than enough for the both of us.





Other salad options included the Sunset salad with crisp garden leaves, roasted cherry tomatoes, sweet and sour cucumber ribbons, red onion, feta, peppers and toasted mixed nuts and a Crispy Green salad with wild rocket, broccoli florets, fennel, fine beans, julienne green peppers, avocado with wild garlic, feta and yoghurt dressing.





Ceasar Salad

For mains, I chose the Vegetarian Basket. Think char-grilled aubergine; caramelised balsamic pearl onions; falafel; slow-roasted, smoked cherry tomatoes, served with toasted herb and beetroot hummus, peppadew hummus. Light and flavourful, it made for a perfect summer basket.





Vegetarian Basket

My colleague opted for the Trio of Mini Bunny Chows - three bite-sized loaves of white bread stuffed with Indian lamb curry, butter chicken and aloo palak served with sambals, raita, minted yoghurt and apricot chutney - perfectly flavoured with authentic, fresh Indian spices.





Trio of Mini Bunny Chows

For dessert, we shared Double Chocolate Brownie - which again was ample for both of us.





Chocolate Brownies

The portions are generous, making it easy to create a mezze-style feast for friends who would like to share a few different options whilst enjoying a craft beer, artisanal gin or glass of good South African wine in a stunning rooftop location on a warm summer evening.





The Hilton Cape Town City Centre is located at 126 Buitengracht street, Cape Town

Tel 021 481 3700