Wolfgat, the 20-seater restaurant in Paternoster, Western Cape, was named the Best Restaurant in the world at the The World Restaurant Awards in Paris earlier this year.

The restaurant, run by chef Kobus van der Merwe, is famous for using locally sourced ingredients, most of which are foraged by Van der Merwe. His passion for food and the way he prepares it, plus the service and exclusivity, has made it an attraction for food lovers.





Time magazine has now named it as one of the 100 Greatest Places Places in the World.





It's one of 19 restaurants on the list, making it now almost impossible to make a reservation – it currently has a three-month waiting list.

Other restaurants on Time's list include Masala y Maíz in Mexico, Singapore's Long Bar at the recently refurbished Raffles Hotel, Hiakai in New Zealand and Nyum Bai in California.