South African hospitality guru's Ian and Lise Manley share their suggestions on where to feast, quaff and chill in Cape Town this holiday season.

BOCCA





The new go-to authentic Italian restaurant located on Cape Town’s premier dining district, Bree Street.





For Bookings call 021 422 0188; send an email to [email protected] ; or visit www.bocca.co.za





SALSIFY AT THE ROUNDHOUSE





Africa’s most lauded Chef Luke Dale Roberts has adopted the city’s cherished Roundhouse Restaurant. Collaborating with Ryan Cole, previously head chef of The Test Kitchen, the recently opened Salsify at the Roundhouse brings, at last, fine dining to Camps Bay.





Book online www.salsify.co.za

THE LAWNS AT THE ROUNDHOUSE





After a major upgrade including landscaping, The Lawns at The Roundhouse brings a brand-new look to the relaxed “all-day affair” address. Breakfast spreads, lunches, picnic baskets and cocktail sundowners are the order of the day here and all set in a mountainside hamlet with stellar sea views.





For bookings call 021 438 4347; or send a mail to [email protected]





THE COMMISSARY





Rock star restaurant duo Chef Wesley Randles and Simon Widdison’s new exciting approach to pared down, no-nonsense, food market-esque, dinner-only dining is set to shift Cape Town’s cuisine scene! With in-your-face graffiti designs feeding the atmosphere by artist, Louis de Villers aka Skullboy, there’s no doubt The Commissary will be the edgy hotspot this festive season.





For more info call 021 422 2902 or send a mail to [email protected]

LA PARADA V&A WATERFRONT





The new La Parada located at The V&A Waterfront is set to be the scene of many a celebration this summer.





For bookings call 021 418 3003; send an e-mail to [email protected] or visit www.laparada.co.za

THE SHORTMARKET CLUB





The admired Luke Dale Roberts’ restaurant venture with collaborators Chef Wesley Randles and Simon Widdison. Dive into the new year dining at the Shortmarket Club.





Book online www.theshortmarketclub.co.za





THE POT LUCK CLUB





Situated on the rooftop ­floor of the Silo of the Old Biscuit Mill, The Pot Luck Club has been dubbed the coolest place to be in Cape Town and its success is based on innovative cuisine, served in a relaxed yet edgy environment. A Luke Dale Roberts venture, led by Chef Freddie Dias, The Pot Luck Club always welcomes a vibrant crowd all-year round.





Book online www.thepotluckclub.co.za

THE TEST KITCHEN





Luke Dale Roberts’s flagship restaurant and arguably, Africa’s finest will once again delight discerning diners with a curated menu to ring in the new year.





Book online www.thetestkitchen.co.za













