I recently had the opportunity to spend a balmy Sunday afternoon indulging in the most wholesome, heart-warming dishes that Cape Town has to offer - and surprisingly it was a buffet - so no-one left hungry!

With floor-to-ceiling windows that look out across the endless horizon of the Atlantic Ocean, the 5-star Radisson Blu Waterfront is one of the few hotels in Cape Town that offer unobstructed views of the ocean.

The Sunday buffet is hosted in Tobago’s Restaurant, which flows seamlessly onto the outdoor deck with, offering one of the most spectacular views in Cape Town.





We arrived at 12.30 for the Sunday lunch buffet and were pleasantly surprised by the relaxed atmosphere. Most of our fellow diners were local family and friends - and not overseas hotel guests as I had anticipated.





The scent of the ocean infused with the delicious aromas of roast meats and vegetables immediately stimulates one’s appetite and we headed straight for the buffet spread.





The buffet offers an extensive plentiful selection of homemade culinary delights:





Starters include a variety of choices from your build-your-own salad selection, pulled pork pasta, couscous with feta, rocket & pumpkin seeds, pear & blue cheese salad.





Fresh, wholesome ingredients are the chef's choice. Pic: Hein von Tonder.

The seafood selection includes fresh battered hake, calamari, black mussels, roll mops and a mixed seafood salad. Not being a meat-eater, I was spoilt for choice and returned countless times to indulge in the delectable freshest, sustainable seafood available.





For meat eaters the carvery included roast lamb, beef, chicken and lamb curry - all served with arguably the lightest, crispiest most delectable home-made Yorkshire puddings and gravy in Cape Town.





The accompaniments on the hot buffet included sweet potato and pumpkin soup, roast potatoes, a variety of roast vegetables, battered fish and a creamy mushroom pasta bake.





The seafood selection. Pic: Hein von Tonder.

As usual for buffets, the piece de resistance is the dessert spread - and we weren’t disappointed - just remember to leave space to be able to sample a few.





The gorgeous array of sweet treats embraces South African cuisine and includes milk tart, amarula cupcakes, tiramisu, earl grey brulee, baked cheesecake, vegan pudding, vanilla and strawberry cake, opera slices, raspberry panna cotta and for traditionalists - good old bread and butter pudding with home-made custard.





For those who prefer to end with a savoury there is an impressive selection of cheeses, fruits, home made bread and rolls.





The pierce de resistance - the dessert table! Pic: Hein von Tonder.

To complete the magic of the afternoon, the music duo Shades of Africa entertained us with a fabulous fusion of musical genres and cultures. Christof van der berg is a multi award-winning artist and pianist and the beautiful Nhoza Sitsholwana embraces her Xhosa culture with traditional dresses and stunning vocals.

Tobago’s chefs have taken the traditional Sunday buffet lunch a new level by using the freshest ingredients and combining local and international cuisine to ensure that there is something for everyone.





I would highly recommend this for anyone with a healthy appetite who enjoys good, fresh food. The bonus is that it’s kid friendly - so bring your family along as there is plenty of space for them to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine.





The Sunday lunch buffet is R395/p. Kids between e and 12 years old pay half price, while children younger than five years old eat for free.

Bookings can be made by calling +27 (0)21 441 3000.



