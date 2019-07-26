Firefish Restaurant in the V&A Waterfront is a balance between family and fine dining. Pic: Heinz van Tonder

Ambience is all about creating the perfect environment for an exceptional dining experience, and Firefish - in signature Kove Collection style- is all about neutral interiors, stylish décor, creating a serene harbour-side space to dine alfresco or inside with friends and family. Overlooking the quay and the Atlantic Ocean, under the silhouette of the iconic Table Mountain, Firefish has won the balance between fine and family dining with its modern contemporary menu featuring a blend of fish and grills.

Using the freshest ingredients the flavours in seafood and meats are enhanced on Firefish’s state-of-the-art hybrid Josper Charcoal Grill, which operates at an ultra-high temperature to grill, sear, roast and crisp.

The a la carte menus offer diners a huge variety from freshly shucked oysters, to sushi and salads, vegetarian dishes, fish, meat and chicken dishes; to individual dessert choices.

A sublime and seasonal tasting table is offered by the Chef’s Winter Menu; a voyage of mouth-watering perfection encompassing a fusion of delectable seafood styles.

Start your seafront dining excursion with six of Firefish’s freshly shucked oysters in the half shell for R99. Savour the aroma of 1kg of black mussels steamed with shallots, garlic, thyme, white wine and cream (R110) or tuck into 500g of crispy prawns seared in olive oil, butter, chilli, garlic and lemon (R120).

Freshly shucked oysters in half a shell. Picture: Hein van Tonder

On the main menu, hearty servings hot off the grill deliver up a battered fish with sauce tartar and fries (R85); a 250g sirloin smothered with thyme, butter, sea salt, black pepper and fries (R125), a beef burger with gouda, pickles, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and fries (R95) or a sister version in chicken for R70.

Beef burger on a sesame bun. Picture: Hein van Tonder

Healthy and quick and clean on the palate, the sushi plate special offers up an 8-piece (R125) or 16-piece plate (R255) or build-your-own combination of 4 Roses, 4 Maki, 4 California Rolls, 4 Fashion Sandwiches over salmon, tuna, prawn, avocado and cucumber options.

Sushi plates make for a quick and easy option. Picture: Hein van Tonder

Firefish is located at shop 154, Victoria Wharf, V&A Waterfront, Waterfront, Cape Town, open Monday to Sunday from 12pm-10.30pm.

For more information and bookings visit www.firefishrestaurant.co.za or call (021) 286 4933.