Where to celebrate Mother's Day in Cape Town Picture: Pexels

It’s Mother’s Day this Sunday and if you want to do more than spoil your mom with a box of chocolates and a bunch of flowers, then spoil her with a day out at one of these venues. Make Mother’s Day Memories at Lanzerac Hotel & Spa

Lanzerac Hotel and Spa will be offering families a Mother’s Day to remember with a four-course lunch at the Manor Kitchen, relaxed dining at the Taphuis or brunch under the oaks at the Deli.

The four-course lunch served in the Manor Kitchen will include a parma ham and asparagus salad, a choice of slow braised lamb, grilled seabass or chicken, accompanied by a mélange of seasonal sides and either pinotage pear crumble or strawberry crémeux for dessert.

Seating is at 12 noon and the experience will cost R545 per person.

Children between eight and 12-years-old pay half price and children seven years and younger eat free.

A little surprise will await each mom.

The Taphuis terrace will be offering gourmet, pub-style dishes whilst the Deli will serve light meals, charcuterie boards, and freshly baked treats.

At each venue, moms will be welcomed with a complimentary taster of the Lanzerac Syrah.

For reservation, contact [email protected] or (021) 887 1132.

For more information, visit www.lanzerac.co.za.

Make Mother’s Day Memories at Lanzerac Hotel & Spa Picture: Supplied

Celebrate mom at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront





Treat your mother to something special with Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront’s seaside buffet.





Guests can look forward to a variety of starters, mains and no fewer than 15 desserts.





L unch will be served from 12:30pm to 3:30 and costs R455 per person, which includes a welcome drink and a small gift from Amani Spa for mom.



Children under the age of five eat with our compliments and children aged five to 12 years receive a 50% discount.



The pink Musgrave G&Ts will be available for R50 each.

Bookings are essential.



Contact the team on +27 (0)21 441 3000 or [email protected] radissonblu.com





Celebrate mom at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront Picture supplied

Mother’s Day at The Plettenberg

Spoil your mom with a decadent feast at The SeaFood restaurant at The Plettenberg.

The menu kicks off with freshly-baked artisanal bread followed by cucumber and salmon trout roulade.



The main course options include roast beef or oven-roasted garden route line fish.



Finish it off with a delectable strawberry and vanilla cheesecake.

Mother’s Day Lunch is served between 12 noon and 3:30pm at R280 per person.

Bookings are essential.



For more information or bookings, contact:

044 533 2030 or email

[email protected]

OR

[email protected]



Mother ’s Day breakaway at Grande Provence

Treat your mom like a queen and spoil her with a Franschhoek breakaway and elegant luncheon at Grande Provence Heritage Wine Estate.



The Restaurant at Grande Provence is going all out with a three course set menu including a glass of bubbly on arrival and a special gift for mom.

This culinary indulgence begins with an amuse bouche of beetroot jelly ravioli before you tuck into a choice of cured yellowtail or ox tongue served with pickles and sweet mustard.



Culinary gems to choose from as a main course are beef wellington and confit rainbow trout.

The star of the dessert selection is the pineapple cake with coconut lime sorbet, or try the lemon pound cake with olive oil ice cream and blueberries.

A special menu for vegetarians will also be available.

This indulgent menu is available at R495 per person.

For bookings, call Tel: 021 876 8600 or e-mail [email protected] co.za.