Where to get delicious Easter treats in your city

Whether you’re in Cape Town, Johannesburg or Durban, this list has you sorted for finding an array of delicious treats this coming Easter weekend. Where to find Easter treats in your city: My Sugar Where: 77 Regent Rd, Sea Point, Cape Town. Visit: mysugar.co.za

From chocolate bunnies to vegan chocolate and eggs in all shapes and sizes with vibrant hand-painted designs, My Sugar is the place to do all your Easter treat shopping. Its “smash eggs” are a favourite year round and consist of a hollow chocolate egg filled with delicious treats that you then use a mini wooden hammer to crack open.

Paul’s Homemade Ice Cream

Where: Various locations in Johannesburg and Florida Road, Durban.

Visit: paulshomemade.com

Known for its delicious ice creams, Paul’s also serves other amazing treats. The golden speckled eggs and beautifully iced cakes with springtime colour schemes are the perfect Easter table additions. However, a dessert that it has dubbed “24 Carrot Magic” is the real showstopper. It consists of a luxurious carrot cake ice cream, golden pecan nut brittle and dark chocolate fudge sauce, enrobed in a thin layer of chocolate.

Old Town Italy

Where: Melrose Arch, Umhlanga, V&A Waterfront in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town respectively.

Visit: oldtown.co.za

Sticky, spicy and finished with a white cross, there’s nothing quite like freshly baked hot cross buns for Easter. But, if you’re looking to try something new, it has whipped up an exciting alternative – delicious banana, caramel or dark chocolate-chip hot cross buns. Old Town Italy will be offering an Italian Easter Bread Bun too.

Las paletas

Where: Killarney Gardens, Cape Town

Visit: laspaletas.co.za

An entire goodie box filled with Easter-themed lollies. Decorated with a shell of white chocolate, the speckled eggs and cookie dough lollies have crushed eggs all over their exterior. The hot cross bun lollies are dipped in milk chocolate and finished with a white chocolate cross and a decorative, edible carrot.

La Pâtisserie Fantastique

Where: Johannesburg, online.

Visit: lapatisseriefantastique.co.za

Baking up craft fudge, cakesicles, brownies, macarons and more, the bakery has it all when it comes to sweet treats. Their Easter boxes are an explosion of pastel hues and beautifully decorated goodies. Glazed doughnuts, chocolate cupcakes with multicoloured icing swirls and cake lollies fill each decadent box.

Buns Bakery

Where: Salt River, Cape Town.

Visit: https:www.bunsbakery.co.za

Drip cakes, brioche buns, cheesecake bars, custard slices and desserts galore, at Buns Bakery you’ll be able to find all your Easter treats. These adorable cupcakes consist of a vanilla sponge, lemon curd filling and white chocolate buttercream topped with a meringue chick.

Wicked Donuts

Where: Various locations in Durban.

Visit: www.wickeddonuts.co.za

Wicked Donuts has come out with a special range of mini doughnuts called lovebites just in time for Easter. Each tasty little treat is iced and filled with anything from custard to chocolate hazelnut spread.

Baked and Co

Where: Cape Town, online.

Visit: @bakedandco_

What better way to wish somebody a happy Easter than with a delicious box of biscuits? Pristinely iced bunnies with messages stamped on them and chocolate-chunk cookies all nestled inside a box with tissue, you won’t want to miss it.