Greenhouse pork dish Picture supplied

Winter is finally here, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a day - or night - of dining at your favourite spot.



It's also the time of year when restaurants launch their exciting new winter menus with deliciously good comfort food and a great selection of wines.





Here’s a list of winter specials to help you have to try this season.

BOCCA, Bree Street

BOCCA’s ‘one on us’ special for the month of June offers guests a plate for free for every four plates ordered to the table, the cheapest one being compliments of owners Guido and Adnana Brambilla.

For urbanites looking for reprieve from demanding work schedules, BOCCA’S ‘Afternoon Recharge’ served daily between 3pm and 6pm offers an assortment of cheese and a selection of cold cuts served rustic-style on a board with wood-fired rosemary focaccia from the pizza oven for R105, to be enjoyed with a wine pairing suggestions from Adnana.

BOCCA is open for lunch and dinner from Monday to Saturday from noon to 10pm where guests can take advantage of both winter menu specials.



Greenhouse, Constantia

Greenhouse is offering a compelling winter special to keep diners warm this season.

The award-winning, fine-dining restaurant has launched a new three-course set menu available for dinner only, from 1 June to 31 August.

The Winter Special is a carefully edited dining experience that starts off with the Greenhouse’s famed amuse-bouche that set the tone for the meal to follow. These complimentary, bite-sized snacks are followed by two starter options, two main options and a selection of two desserts.

The three-course meal, including amuse-bouche and petite fours, is R650 per person.

There will be an additional wine pairing option for R350 per person.

Bilboa

,

Camps Bay





Boasting uninterrupted vistas of sand and sea delights, Bilboa Restaurant in Camps Bay offers diners a sophisticated Mediterranean seafood-inspired menu.

Diners are offered a contemporary space with an elevated level of sophistication to enjoy delectable winter dishes.



Guests can enjoy aged rib eye steak (R165), or prawns with spiced rice (R155) or chicken courgette koftas (R145).

The winter set menu offers the option of a two-course meal for R200 per person or three-course meal for R240 per person which includes Za’atar spring rolls, roasted red pepper hummus and lentil soup with Ras El Hanout for starters.

Mains offer beef skewers, spiced fried chicken, finished off with either semolina cake or lemon and orange blossom posset. Specials are offered on the wine list for the perfect pairings.

The chefs at this sophisticated harbour-side eatery in the Waterfront use state of the art grills at ultra-high temperatures that preserve and enhance the most delicate of flavours.

This winter guests can enjoy a selection of steamed black mussels in wine and cream (R110), crispy prawns (R120) and battered fish (R85) or six oysters at R99.

Alternative options include burgers (R70 -R95) and an eight-piece sushi plate for R125 or a 16-piece Sushi plate for R255.

Pair your meal with Firefish wine specials to complement every choice.

Nobu, One & Only





Nobu is transforming the city’s brunch scene with its Japanese- Peruvian take on the weekend’s trendiest meal.

Head Chef, Harold Hurtada and his team hosts a gourmet winter brunch series on the last Saturday of the month from 11.30am to 2.30pm with live DJ entertainment.

Start your brunch with a traditional dish of edamame and chicken tacos before exploring the brunch bar, offering signature sushi, sashimi and hot dishes including the famous black cod butter lettuce, beef yakitori, rock shrimp tempura, kingklip amazu and a selection of Nobu’s delicious desserts. A perfect way to celebrate and dine with friends and family over the chilli winter months.



Brunch is priced at an all-inclusive R1380 for adults and includes a glass of bubbly on arrival and a ”free-flow” of South African wines throughout your meal. Children from 4 to 12 years old enjoy 50% off.

This offer is available from May to October 2019.

For those wanting a more decadent experience, there is the option of having a “free flow” of

Cristal or Louis Roederer Champagne for R1900 per person or R800 per person, respectively.



Kyoto Garden, Gardens







Tuna tartare

The Kyoto Garden winter special offers

a 3 course meal plus a glass of wine for R 230 per person.





The menu option includes ,tuna tartare, miso soup, vegetable tempura, ramen noodles,

fish and rice.



There is also a selection of desserts to choose from, including

a chocolate and orange ice cream.

Green tea and Sake also included.

This menu is available until August 31.



