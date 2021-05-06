Celebrate Mother's Day at these wonderful restaurants

Celebrate Mother’s Day, this Sunday, May 9, at one of these beautiful restaurants serving up scrumptious food and gorgeous views.

KZN

Rosehurst

239 Boom St, Pietermaritzburg

Call: 033 394 1443

Rosehurst is a whimsical blend of delightful shops, a speciality coffee shop and a beautiful secret garden in one of PMB’s bygone homes. Everything from the unique, mismatched decor to the wooden floors, and the dainty floral teacups add to the charming atmosphere. Spend hours exploring the variety of shops selling jewellery, collectables, furniture, upcycled decor, second-hand books, vintage clothes, chocolates and more.

Old Town Italy

39 Meridian Dr, Umhlanga Rocks, Durban

Call: 031 566 5008

Founded on a passion for all things authentically Italian, a love of great food and an intrigue in cafe culture, Old Town Italy is a slice of Europe situated on Meridian Drive in Umhlanga Rocks. Tables and chairs spill out onto the pavement where patrons sip cappuccinos and indulge in food selected from the Italian street food and deli section. There you’ll find fresh salads, antipasti dishes and roasted free-range chickens, as well as traditional Italian classics such as lasagna and melanzane alla parmigiana. Their layout is market inspired and in one trip you can visit the butchery for local, grass-fed meat, sample cheese from their counters to pair with their delicious selection of freshly baked, artisanal bread from the bakery. Making all the moms feel spoilt, upon arrival they will receive a complimentary mimosa and coconut macaroon on Sunday.

Antique Café

91 Churchill Rd, Windermere, Berea

Call: 081 444 1986

Operating from an old school ‘Berea-style’ house, turned restaurant, Antique Cafe is located in a conservatory between two listed buildings in Windermere. The charming restaurant has exposed beams, a wash of vibrant turquoise paint, chandeliers, mismatched wooden tables and chairs and vintage objects which contribute to a warm and cosy vibe. On a sunny day, you can sit under the trees in the pretty courtyard and listen to piano playing or explore the treasures of the quaint antique shop that operates from within the shop. For Mother’s day they have prepared a special set menu of delicious treats at R180 per person including silky butternut soup, succulent tandoori chicken skewers and and lovely desserts,

Western Cape

Greenhouse Restaurant/Babylonstoren

Klapmuts - Simondium Rd, Simondium

Call: 021 863 3852

Set in the heart of wine country, with a stunning mountainous backdrop, the gardens of Babylonstoren are truly majestic. Get lost meandering the many paths that lead visitors through 15 clusters spanning vegetable areas, stone and pome fruits, nuts, citrus, berries, bees, herbs, ducks and chickens and even their iconic prickly pear maze. If you start to feel peckish, you’ll find their Greenhouse Restaurant tucked away between the oak trees, boasting an enticing refreshment station. All their food is served picnic-style, in wooden crates, with the preserves, jams and salads served in jars, while fresh bread from their wood-fired oven arrives fresh to your table, wrapped in paper. They have a farm-to-fork philosophy which means they serve food that is seasonal and that reflects their “pick, clean and serve” approach. On weekends and public holidays entry costs R20 per person (R10 per child under 12).

The Granary Cafe at The Silo Hotel

Silo Square, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront

Call: 021 670 0500

Set in the original grain elevator, the broad glass windows boast stunning views of Table Bay Harbour and mountainous surroundings making dining in The Granary Café a truly unparalleled experience. The decor blends modern and antique furnishings with industrial accents to create an eclectic feel. Treat your colleagues to an elegant high tea where guests will be spoilt for choice from the pastry chef’s selection. Petit gateaux, buttermilk scones and clotted cream and as well as a selection of savoury delights exclusive to the royal tea are a few of the exquisite teatime treats to look forward to. Bookings are essential. Kindly note that 24 hours notice is required in order to prepare everything for the royal tea for R325 per person.

The Vineyard Hotel

Colinton Road, Newlands

Call: 021 657 4500

A gorgeous view framed by a misty mountain top, lush greenery and a statement water fountain, The Vineyard is a slice of their afternoon tea menu. It offers savouries like sandwiches, sweets and of course tea at R245 per person. Afternoon tea is served on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 3.30pm and 5.30pm Fancy a picnic lunch instead? For R350 per person you can lounge on manicured lawns for afternoon tea with a menu of treats, a small bottle of bubbly and chilled still/sparkling water. This also includes a cosy blanket, basket and acres of garden and scenery.

Gauteng

Living Room

20 Kruger Street, Maboneng Precinct

Call: 082 370 9284

Situated in the vibrant precinct of Maboneng, the Living Room is a unique blend of the natural and the urban. Their beautiful rooftop jungle is an oasis of greenery with sweeping views of the city making for the ideal place to have any celebration. Food style is fresh and fabulous. Indulge in an array of simple, yet delectable meals and eclectic tapas, all perfectly paired with signature cocktails and smoothies.

The Fat Zebra

71 7th St, Linden, Randburg

Call: 067 403 1896

This proudly Linden-based restaurant is focused on serving flavourful food, amazing coffee and quality drinks. Their dishes are prepared with only the finest ingredients and attention to detail. From their scrumptious breakfasts and craft coffees to sizzling steaks and fresh salmon, every dish is unique and memorable with that Fat Zebra flare. Creamy oats, yoghurt parfaits and an Instagram-worthy stack of golden crumpet stack is topped with berries and soaked in lashing of syrup, crème fraiche and toasted almonds, all of mum’s favourite treats.

Salvation Cafe

44 Stanley Avenue, Milpark

Call: 011 482 7795

Described as a light, contemporary, restful brunch spot for a quick solo break from work or a lingering social chat over great coffee, if you happen to book for a Mother’s Day brunch you can expect award winning, made to order breakfasts and lunch. Global, fresh flavours with inventive ever-evolving specials. The cafe and deli are both stocked with mouth-watering delights ranging from freshly baked breads to cakes, brownies and pasteis de nata as well as pizzas, burgers and toasties.