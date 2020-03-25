LifestyleFood & DrinkRestaurants
The fast-food chain took to social media to announce that it will be closed down from the 26th of March until the 16th of April. Picture: Supplied
The fast-food chain took to social media to announce that it will be closed down from the 26th of March until the 16th of April. Picture: Supplied

Chicken Licken fans devastated as restaurant closes its doors

By Lutho Pasiya Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Chicken Licken fans were left devastated this week as the restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for the nationwide lockdown. 

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa reported sweeping measures in a bid to stem the outbreak. 

The fast-food chain took to social media to announce that it will be closed from March 26 until April 16.

“Please be advised that all our stores will be closed during the covid-19 lockdown. We wish you well over the challenging time. Stay safe, stay strong,” they wrote. 

Tweeps reacted with sad messages with some even asking the restaurant for recipes to make their chicken in the comfort of their own homes. 

This is how other people reacted to the news. 


Share this article:

Related Articles