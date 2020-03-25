Chicken Licken fans devastated as restaurant closes its doors
Chicken Licken fans were left devastated this week as the restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for the nationwide lockdown.
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa reported sweeping measures in a bid to stem the outbreak.
The fast-food chain took to social media to announce that it will be closed from March 26 until April 16.
“Please be advised that all our stores will be closed during the covid-19 lockdown. We wish you well over the challenging time. Stay safe, stay strong,” they wrote.
March 24, 2020
Tweeps reacted with sad messages with some even asking the restaurant for recipes to make their chicken in the comfort of their own homes.
Chicken Licken since you are closing please share the recipe. We won’t use after #21daysLockdown we promise.#Hantavirus#IWillStayAtHome # pic.twitter.com/Z0mPy8aytb— Lindokuhle (@Lindo10537674) March 24, 2020
This is how other people reacted to the news.
21 days without Chicken Licken's 'Rock my Soul' and 'Feed My Craving' is what I Imagine Hell to be like. pic.twitter.com/hh379s5fBe— Happy Zayn Independence x MoM Day🎉 (@Zayn_WestAllen) March 24, 2020
No Chicken Licken for 21 days??? Noo guys.— 🌈Shaz♌ (@Sheila_Shaz22) March 24, 2020
But y'all said tough times don't last. The tough times are lasting pic.twitter.com/bhC3iLPqSP
A whole 21 days without Chicken Licken 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DrG5juQ38n— Trace Olive (@OntlametseSenw1) March 24, 2020
My soul is going to starve.😪— Martial Mata's.✨ (@ammarah_07) March 25, 2020
The government should have honestly left chicken licken open I mean they provide us with Soul Food. https://t.co/8rYSexxZkf