Chicken Licken fans devastated as restaurant closes its doors

Chicken Licken fans were left devastated this week as the restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for the nationwide lockdown.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa reported sweeping measures in a bid to stem the outbreak.

The fast-food chain took to social media to announce that it will be closed from March 26 until April 16.

“Please be advised that all our stores will be closed during the covid-19 lockdown. We wish you well over the challenging time. Stay safe, stay strong,” they wrote.