Chinese restaurant becomes internet sensation with its brutally honest menu reviews

While most restaurant owners would claim they only sell the best-tasting food in the world, the owner of AuntDai Chinese restaurant, Feigang Fei has taken a different approach.

Fei began attracting many new customers to his restaurant because of his witty menu with his brutally honest review of the dishes.

Twitter user Kim Belair took to the app to share the restaurant's menu and a selection of her favourite reviews alongside the caption: “Aunt Dai is my favourite Chinese restaurant in Montreal, but the REAL treat is the menu, featuring extremely honest commentary from the owner.”

Fei’s descriptions quickly blew up, with thousands of people enjoying his words, and the post receiving more than 11 000 retweets and 75 000 likes.

Fei describes the orange beef as ‘not that good’ and says “it’s your call” if you decide to order it. And he isn’t a fan of his Singapore noodles: “It has curry flavor, don't expect it to be SO tasty but it's a safe choice and makes you happy.”