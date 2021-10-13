Col'Cacchio pizzeria celebrates SA's diverse communities with #MyColCacchio

Across the diversity of South African communities, we’ve stood the test of a global pandemic – and guess what? We’re still standing! That’s the true spirit of our country - when the going gets tough, we roll up our sleeves and give strength to our communities. Col’Cacchio Pizzeria, the country’s favourite local gourmet pizzeria is celebrating the warm heart of our nation with its #MyColCacchio initiative.

South Africans are invited to come together at their neighbourhood Col’Cacchio and enjoy the featured limited edition pizza or mains that is highlighted for its sensational Italian flavour and South African flair during #MyColCacchio. Col’Cacchio Co-Founder and CEO, Kinga Baranowska says, “Fans will be delighted to come out to their local Col’Cacchio Pizzeria to relish the great atmosphere and a delicious, exclusive meal sensation. Our family of staff are waiting to welcome them back with our famous Italian flavour and local flair. It’s a chance to have some fun, support the hard-hit restaurants in our communities while giving back to a local charity.” With every sale of the limited edition #MyColCacchio meal until 31 October 2021, R5.00 will be donated on your behalf to the selected charity in the community. Countrywide, there are several #MyColCacchio meals that have been curated to tingle the taste buds of their communities. Col’Cacchio’s famous CBD oil pizza, known as the mouth-watering Not So Plain Mary Jane will be making a limited edition return at Col’Cacchio restaurants in Cape Town’s southern suburbs and funds raised will benefit StreetSmart.

At Durban Col’Cacchio restaurants the sensational, local favourite Bunny Chow Calzone is in the spotlight, and the R5.00 donation per meal supports Save the Children. Col’Cacchio Bunny Chow Calzone The delicious Gnocchi Manzo Ragu will be showcased exclusively during #MyColCacchio at Col’Cacchio pizzerias in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs with funds raised benefitting the Ikemeleng Foundation.

Col’Cacchio Gnocchi Manzo Ragu Communities in Cape Town’s northern suburbs will be brought together by the popular, limited edition Local is Lekker Pizza featuring biltong as the hero ingredient. Funds raised at these Col’Cacchio outlets will support Durbanville Children’s Home. Local flair comes to life at Halaal-certified Norwood, Canal Walk and V&A Waterfront Col’Cacchio with the scintillating masala-inspired dishes. Every meal sold results in a donation to Rise Against Hunger and Igardi Project in support of their respective local communities.