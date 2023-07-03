Couple living their dream, launch sit-down restaurant on Cape Flats

This couple is living their dream after launching a sit-down restaurant in the heart of Retreat on the Cape Flats. Farrel and Lee-Anne Fortune said their idea to open the buffet-like restaurant was inspired by their love for food.

The restaurant named Kaapse Potlak, located in Honeywell Street in Retreat Industria, will officially open this week and the couple hope to see many friendly faces. “The reason why we started the restaurant is because we see so many of our people not being able to just sit back and relax while being dined and served,” Lee-Anne said. “We wanted to bring that experience to the Cape Flats and give them the opportunity to have a good time and also enjoy a lekker plate of Kaapse food with a modern twist.”

The concept came from them having family prayer days and feasting on different types of dishes. “We had potluck, and that’s where the name came from and it is also always so nice to have everyone around one table, sharing food,” Lee-Anne added. “That’s why we are bringing it to the community as well because here all we have is fast food joints.

“People don’t have that choice of enjoying huiskos (home-cooked food), especially after church on a Sunday.” The couple kept it local by hiring two chefs from the community and their dishes range from traditional lamb curry to lasagne and ribs, and desserts like malva pudding.

"This is also our way of keeping the business within the community, to give back to the community," Lee-Anne added. Patrons can also book the venue for an event, which is able to cater for up to 50 people at a time.